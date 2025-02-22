Navy Midshipmen Snap Basketball Losing Streak with Win Over Holy Cross
The Navy Midshipmen women’s basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak on Saturday, as they defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders, 66-57, in Worcester, Mass.
The Midshipmen (16-10, 8-7 in Patriot League) were locked in a tight game throughout. The Midshipmen had a one-point lead after the first quarter, booster it to six points at halftime and then saw it cut to five points after the third quarter. While the Crusaders remained close, Navy remained in control throughout and even boosted their edge in the final quarter.
The winner was significant for Navy, and not just because it snapped the losing streak.
Going into the game, the Midshipmen were firmly in sixth place, three games ahead of the Lafayette Leopards. But Navy got a little help from an unlikely source in its attempt to, perhaps, move into a fifth seed in the Patriot League Tournament.
The Army West Point Black Knights defeated the Bucknell Bison on Saturday, trimming the Bison’s lead on the fifth seed to one game over the Midshipmen.
Tying Bucknell by season’s end would allow Navy to move into the No. 5 seed because the Midshipmen have a season sweep and, by extension, the tiebreaker.
Zanai Barnett-Gay, Navy’s top player, finished with 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and a steal as she shot 8-of-15 from the floor. Julianna Almeida, who has been the Patriot League rookie of the week three times in the last four weeks, had 13 points with 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Kyah Smith added 10 points for Navy, as she also had two assists. Maren Louridas had seven points, but she chipped in a team high 13 rebounds.
Lindsay Berger led Holy Cross with 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. Meg Cahalan added 11 points.
Navy’s remaining games start on Wednesday with a home game against the American University Eagles. Following that, the Midshipmen head to Loyola (MD) Greyhounds next weekend and then host Boston U. Terriers to finish the regular season on March 5.
The Patriot League Tournament starts on March 8 at campus sites with the first-round games. The quarterfinal round will be March 10 at campus sites, followed by the semifinal games on March 13 at campus sites. The championship game is March 16 at the home arena of the higher seed.