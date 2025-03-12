Navy Midshipmen Specialty Uniform Wins Annual Uniswag Specialty Award
The Navy Midshipmen football team had one of its best seasons in recent memory. But it’s uniform for the annual Army-Navy game caught everyone’s attention.
Now, it’s won a national award.
Uniswag, which keeps with all things uniform, announced earlier this week that Navy’s Jolly Rogers uniforms were named the military appreciation uniform of the year.
The helmet from that game was also up for the site’s helmet of the year award, but that one was claimed by the TCU Horned Frogs.
Navy wore uniforms and helmets that honored Fighter Squadron 17, also known as the “Jolly Rogers.” The squadron used the skull and crossbones insignia, in part because they flew F4U-1 Corsairs, and corsair is an old nautical term for pirate.
By the end of World War II, the “Jolly Rogers” were considered the most lethal fighter squadron in Naval aviation history. The squadron had more than 150 kills in the Pacific, per the Navy.
While the VF-17 was eventually decommissioned, the skull and crossbones have flown on nine different aircraft in the Navy’s history.
Navy went 10-3 last season, concluding the campaign with a victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Armed Forces Bowl. The season was Navy’s sixth with at least 10 wins and fell one win short of their 11-wins seasons in 2015 and 2019.
The Midshipmen won the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy, as a result of beating both of their service academy rivals — the Air Force Falcons and the Army West Point Black Knights.
Navy won those two games by a combined 45 points, which tied the 2019 Navy team for the biggest combined CIC margin of victory by any of the three service academies since 2007 when Navy beat Air Force and Army by a combined 46 points.
When Navy beat Army, it also marked the fifth time Navy had beaten a ranked Army team and the first time since 1957.
Navy does return standout quarterback Blake Horvath, who will be entering his senior season. He tied a school record with 13 touchdown passes and became the first Navy player to rush for at least 1,000 yards (1,246) since Malcolm Perry in 2019.
He also threw for 1,353 yards, the most for a Navy player since 2016, making him the third quarterback to rush for 1,000 and pass for 1,000 in a single season.
The Midshipmen lost several key players to last year’s success, most notably safety Rayuan Lane III, who is considered talented enough to be a potential NFL draft pick. He just went through the NFL scouting combine last weekend and participated in the Senior Bowl.
Navy opens the 2025 season at home when it hosts VMI on Aug. 30 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.