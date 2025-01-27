Navy Midshipmen Star Guard Named to Patriot League Basketball Honor Roll
The Navy Midshipmen men’s basketball team is attempting to climb out of a huge hole. Guard Austin Benigni is doing all he can to help.
The junior guard was one of four players named to the Patriot League men’s basketball honor roll on Monday. He’s been on the honor roll before this season and was named the league’s player of the week for the first week of the season.
The only other Navy player to earn a player of the week honor this season is forward Donovan Draper.
But his performances last week were more vital as the Midshipmen (7-14, 4-4 in Patriot) have been in a two-month tailspin and his play last week helped pull them out.
With Benigni at the controls, he helped the Midshipmen beat Boston University, 62-47 and Army West Point, 66-53. In the two games he averaged 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He was also key at the free-throw line, as he went 21-of-22 for the two contests.
Against the Terriers he scored 21 points and added four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Against the Black Knights, he finished with 18 points and a 10-for-10 game at the free throw line. He also had six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
The wins were vital to keeping Navy’s season afloat. The victories snapped a four-game-losing streak, which came after the Midshipmen started Patriot League action 2-0.
But go back to Nov. 30 and Navy is 4-10 in that span. Last week’s victories allowed them to move into a tie for fourth place in the Patriot League, and the Midshipmen are now only two games out of first place.
American — a team Navy beat to start league action — is in first with a 6-2 record. Colgate is tied with American, while Army is a game behind.
The player of the week was American’s Matt Rogers, who averaged 19.0 points and 6.5 rebounds a week ago in a pair of victories. Holy Cross freshman Max Green was named the league’s rookie of the week for the seventh time this season after he averaged 22 points per game last week. Green was won this award five times in the last six weeks.
Navy returns to the floor on Wednesday when they travel to Lehigh for a 6 p.m. eastern tip-off. Following that, the Midshipmen return home and host Bucknell on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Alumni Hall.