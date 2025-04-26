Navy Midshipmen Star Safety Selected in NFL Draft by Jacksonville Jaguars
Navy Midshipmen safety Rayuan Lane III will get his shot at making an NFL roster after he was selected in the draft on Saturday.
Lane was selected No. 200 overall in the sixth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It wasn’t a lock that Lane would get drafted. But he was considered the highest-ranked service academy player by NFL experts and was the only service academy player invited to the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine.
Lane is just the fourth Midshipmen)to be selected in the draft in the 21st century. He joins Joe Cardona (2015), Keenan Reynolds (20160 and Malcolm Perry (2020).
Lane is one of the most experienced defensive backs in the country. He finished his career with 43 straight games at safety, which is the longest FBS streak for a safety and the second-longest for any defensive back. Pro Football Focus rated Lane as college football’s fourth-best safety.
Lane collected a number of awards, including National Special Teams Player of the Year, First-Team All-American on special teams and Honorable Mention All-American on defense by College Football Network, and First-Team All-American Athletic Conference on defense by the head coaches in the American Athletic Conference.
Lane finished his career with 244 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, seven interceptions (returning two for a touchdown), broke up 21 passes, recovered three fumbles and forced eight fumbles. He was considered by the Navy coaching staff as the best gunner on the punt team in the FBS.
Lane wrapped up his football career with the Midshipmen as he helped them win the Armed Forces Bowl over Oklahoma. The victory helped Navy reach 10 wins for just the sixth time in program history.
He also helped Navy win the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy as they beat the other two service academies head-to-head in 2024.