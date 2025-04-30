Navy Midshipmen Superstar Claims Patriot League Women’s Lacrosse Award
After a dominant freshman season, Navy Midshipmen women’s lacrosse star Alyssa Chung was basically a shoo-in for a season-ending award.
The attacker was named the Patriot League rookie of the year after an incredible season in which she tied a Patriot League record for most weekly awards in a particular category.
The rest of the superlative awards were taken by member of Loyola (MD), which won the conference title and is the No. 1 seed in the league tournament that continues Thursday.
Loyola, which is hosting, faces No. 4 seed Holy Cross while Chung and the No. 3 Navy Midshipmen face the No. 2 seed Army West Point Black Knights.
Chung matched a League mark held by Loyola’s Livy Rosenzweig and Navy’s Kelly Larkin with seven Patriot League Rookie of the Week honors this season.
The Severna Park, Md., product ranked third in the Patriot League and 18th in NCAA Division I with 56 goals, helping the Mids rank first in the League and 10th in the nation in scoring offense (15.82).
Chung led Navy in goals per game (3.29) and points per game (4.0), finishing the regular season with 14 multi-goal games and 12 hat tricks, including eight hat tricks in League play.
The Midshipmen claimed a dominant 19-2 win over No. 6 seed Lehigh on Sunday to advance to Thursday’s semifinals.
Alyssa Chung finished with three goals and two assists, but it was freshman attacker Taylor Miles who posted career-highs of seven points on three goals and four assists to lead the way for the Midshipmen.
At one point, Navy was down 1-0 and then scored the next 11 goals to take complete control of the contest.
Navy players that were first- and second-team selections included Chung, Emily Messinese, Mikayla Williams and Alyssa Daley (first team), along with Tori DiCarlo and Ava Yovino (second team).
Army players that were first- and second-team selections included Allison Reilly, Brigid Duffy and Meghan Pedrani (first team), along with Sarah Chernik and Lindsey Serafine (second team).
2025 Patriot League Women’s Lacrosse Championship Schedule
Quarterfinals
No. 3 Navy 19, No. 6 Lehigh 2
No. 4 Holy Cross 19, No. 5 Colgate 13
Semifinals: Thursday (at Loyola, Md.)
No. 4 Holy Cross at No. 1 Loyola Maryland | ESPN+, 3 p.m.
No. 3 Navy vs. No. 2 Army West Point | ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Championship: Sunday (at Loyola, Md.)
Women’s Lacrosse Championship Game | CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.