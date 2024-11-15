Navy Midshipmen Faces Tulane Green Wave: Prediction, Insider Picks, Analysis
The Navy Midshipmen are looking for their second straight win as they look to stay in the fight for the American Athletic Conference title. This Saturday would put them back in the driver's seat to hold a spot in the Championship game if they can take down the Tulane Green Wave in Annapolis.
The Midshipmen (7-2, 5-1 in American) are coming off a strong victory against the South Florida Bulls last week. It was a great bounce-back after suffering two straight losses against Notre Dame and Rice. Earlier this year, the team clinched its first bowl season since 2019.
Tulane (8-2, 6-0) has exceeded expectations under new head coach Jon Sumrall. After two tough non-conference losses to begin the season, the Green Wave is currently on a seven-game winning streak. The program is currently ranked No. 25 in the most recent College Football Playoff Rankings.
According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), the Midshipmen have a 6.1 percent chance of winning the AAC heading into the contest. Those chaces would drastically increase with a win on Saturday.
Can head coach Brian Newberry lead his team to upset?
Here are the staff predictions for Saturday’s Game.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Tulane 31, Navy 27
Games against service academies can be tricky for a team like Tulane. Navy runs an offense the Green Wave sees once a year, which makes it hard to prepare for. Defensively, the game is assignment football in its purest form for the Green Wave. A missed assignment usually leads to a big play.
Navy has mixed in the pass, which makes it all the more dangerous offensively. On defense, the Midshipmen have one of the most productive players in the country in linebacker Colin Ramos. That unit will have to find a way to slow down Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes, who has rushed for 100 or more yards in six straight games. The Midshipmen will slow them down, but the Green Wave will take the game late.
Troy Brock, Staff Writer
Tulane 48, Navy 14
The Navy Midshipmen and Tulane Green Wave have been on a collision course for quite some time now. While this game is not as important as it once was with the Mids after losing two games, it still holds conference championship implications. When all is said and done, the Green Wave will be rolling into the conference championship game by beating Navy.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
Tulane 27, Navy 13
The Navy Midshipmen have a chance to turn the AAC on its head this week when they host the Tulane Green Wave in Annapolis. But it will be the Green Wave that clinches an AAC Championship Game spot with a win. The injury to Navy quarterback Blake Horvath, which has negatively impacted his production, will be too much to overcome
Christian Rauh, Staff Writer
Tulane 45, Navy 24
In what will likely be one of the best games of the weekend, the Tulane Green Wave’s offense is going to make a statement on Saturday against the Midshipmen. Although the service academies are known for their running game, Tulane running back Makhi Hughes will be the one that leads the way as the Green Wave sets itself up nicely for a face-off with Army in the AAC championship game.