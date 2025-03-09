Armed Forces Sports

Navy Midshipmen Upset Bucknell Bison in Patriot League Men’s Basketball Tourney

The Navy Midshipmen men’s basketball team will now play for the Patriot League Tournament championship next week.  

Matt Postins

Dec 15, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Navy Midshipmen guard Austin Benigni (1) shoots the ball against Virginia Tech Hokies guard Jaden Schutt (2) during the second half at Cassell Coliseum.
Dec 15, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Navy Midshipmen guard Austin Benigni (1) shoots the ball against Virginia Tech Hokies guard Jaden Schutt (2) during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Navy Midshipmen men’s basketball team upset the No. 1 seeded Bucknell Bison, 83-77, on Sunday, punching their ticket to the Patriot League men’s basketball championship game on Wednesday.

Navy (15-18) will face the No. 2 seeded American University Eagles, who defeated the No. 3 Colgate Raiders, 72-62, on Sunday.

The winner of the game will claim the automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. Navy has not been to March Madness since 1998.

The Midshipmen had a difficult season, at one time losing 10 of 12 games, part of which occurred during the start of Patriot League action. But, Navy has won seven of its last eight games, including two Patriot League Tournament games.

The Midshipmen swept American in the regular season. Navy won the first meeting, 81-58, and the second meeting, 68-60.

Navy was up 36-33 at halftime and was able to hang onto the lead for the victory. The Midshipmen lost both of their regular-season matchups with the Bison, though one was decided by four points.

Navy had five players in double figures, led by guard Austin Benigni, who had one of the more interesting shooting days this season. The Midshipmen had 24 points, but shot 2-of-12 from the field and didn’t make a 3-pointer. Instead, he went and incredible 20-of-22 from the free throw line. He also had seven assists.

Jordan Pennick had 15 points, while Donovan Draper had 12 points with seven rebounds and three steals. Jinwoo Kim scored 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Mike Woods came off the bench to provide 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a team-leading four steals.

Noah Williamson had 22 points and Achile Spadone had 21 points to lead the Bison.

Patriot League 2025 Men’s Basketball Tournament

First Round: March 4

No. 7 Lafayette 69, No. 10 Holy Cross 68

No. 8 Loyola Maryland 77, No. 9 Lehigh 73

Quarterfinal Round: March 6

No. 3 Colgate 84, No. 6 Army West Point 55

No. 5 Navy 86, No. 4 Boston University 78

No. 2 American 71, No. 7 Lafayette 69

No. 1 Bucknell 76, No. 8 Loyola Maryland 72 (OT)

Semifinal Round: Sunday

No. 2 American 72, No. 3 Colgate 62

No. 5 Navy 83, No. 1 Bucknell 77

Patriot League Championship Game: Wednesday

No. 5 Navy at No. 2 America, time TBA

