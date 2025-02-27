Navy Midshipmen Upset Front-Running American in Patriot League Action
The Navy Midshipmen men’s basketball team put together an impressive upset of the American University Eagles on Wednesday, 68-60, in a result that tightened the Patriot League race.
Navy (12-18, 9-8 in Patriot) entered the game in sixth place in the league, one game ahead of the Lafayette Leopards. The sixth-place berth is critical, as it would keep the Midshipmen out of the first round of the Patriot League Tournament, which is reserved for the bottom four finishers in the standings.
It would also give Navy a bit more rest before it started Patriot League Tournament action.
With the victory, the Midshipmen remain at least one game ahead of the Leopards, who beat the Army West Point Black Knights on Wednesday.
So, Navy needs one more win on Saturday against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds, or a loss by Lafayette in its finale to clinch the No. 6 spot.
Wednesday’s contest was tight throughout, with Navy’s final margin of victory being its largest lead of the game. In fact, Navy only had a 59-58 lead with 2:02 left after American’s Matt Rogers hit two free throws.
From there, the Midshipmen put some distance between themselves and the Eagles. Austin Benigni made a free throw, Jinwoo Kim scored on a lay-up and Benigni made two more free throws to push their lead to 64-58 with 44 seconds left.
American’s Greg Jones scored a lay-up with 34 seconds left to cut Navy’s lead to 64-60. The Eagles had to foul down the stretch, as Benigni and Kim each made a free throw, and Donovan Draper made two free throws, to cement the win.
Jordan Pennick led the Midshipmen with 22 points, including six made 3-pointers. Benigni scored 11 points and Aidan Kehoe added 10 points. Draper only had six points but pulled in a game-high 16 rebounds.
Rogers led American with 17 points.
The first round of the Patriot League men’s basketball tournament starts on Tuesday, March 4, with games on campus sites between the bottom four seeds in the league. The winners advance to the quarterfinals on March 6, which are hosted by the higher seeds. The semifinals are on March 9 and the championship game is on March 12.
The winner of the Patriot League tournament gets the automatic bye into the NCAA Tournament. Navy has not been to March Madness since 1998 but have been 11 times in program history.