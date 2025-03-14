Navy Midshipmen Wait for Unlikely Postseason Berth After Patriot League Loss
The Navy Midshipmen men’s basketball team had the chance to be one of those teams that defied the odds and got into the NCAA Tournament. But that chance slipped through their fingers.
The Midshipmen (15-19) fell to the No. 2 seeded American University Eagles, 74-52, which allowed American to earn the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.
Navy has not been to March Madness since 1998.
At one point, Navy lost 10 of 12 games, but it won seven of their last nine. Entering this game, the Midshipmen had swept the Eagles in regular-season action.
That will likely be the end of Navy’s season, but the Midshipmen won’t know for sure until tournament bids are handed out for the other three non-NCAA postseason events — the NIT, the Crown Basketball Tournament and the College Basketball Invitational in Daytona Beach, Fla.
The Army West Point Black Knights have already accepted an invite to the CBI.
Normally, given Navy’s record, the Midshipmen would be done for the season. But some teams will turn down NIT and Crown berths for various reasons, including potential transfers or lack of numbers due to injuries and eligibility. That might move teams into those tournaments and leave room in the CBI for Navy.
That’s why winning was so important for the No. 5 seeded Midshipmen. It would have given them a clear path to the top tournament in the country, even with a losing record.
American (22-12) scored the first nine points of the game and led the entire game. Navy only made 10 field goals in the first half while American made 15, with six of them coming from the 3-point line, as the Eagles built a 37-28 halftime lead. From there, American had a relatively comfortable second half, as the Midshipmen shot 35.1% from the field and made just four 3-pointers for the game.
Austin Benigni led Navy with 18 points, along with four assists and two steals. Donovan Draper had a double double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.
Patriot League 2025 Men’s Basketball Tournament
First Round
No. 7 Lafayette 69, No. 10 Holy Cross 68
No. 8 Loyola Maryland 77, No. 9 Lehigh 73
Quarterfinal Round
No. 3 Colgate 84, No. 6 Army West Point 55
No. 5 Navy 86, No. 4 Boston University 78
No. 2 American 71, No. 7 Lafayette 69
No. 1 Bucknell 76, No. 8 Loyola Maryland 72 (OT)
Semifinal Round
No. 2 American 72, No. 3 Colgate 62
No. 5 Navy 83, No. 1 Bucknell 77
Patriot League Championship Game
No. 2 American 72, No. 5 Navy 52