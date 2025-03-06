Navy Midshipmen Women’s Basketball Clinch Patriot League Tourney Home Game
The Navy Midshipmen defeated the Boston U. Terriers, 60-47, on Wednesday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.
The victory that not only allowed the Midshipmen to end their season on a high but ensured they will host their first game in the Patriot League Tournament.
The Midshipmen (19-10, 11-7 in Patriot) needed two things to clinch the No. 4 seed and a home game. First, Navy had to beat Boston U. Second, the Midshipmen needed Holy Cross to lose to Army West Point.
Well, the Black Knights helped the Midshipmen out, beating the Crusaders, 64-46.
Navy will now host Holy Cross in the quarterfinals on Monday at Alumni Hall.
Army (22-6, 14-4) had already wrapped up a first-round home game and its win over Holy Cross ensured that the Black Knights will be the No. 2 seed. If they win their quarterfinal game, they’ll also host their semifinal game.
Navy handled the Terriers with a brilliant second quarter in which the Midshipmen outscored them, 24-12. That allowed Navy to take a 35-22 lead at halftime.
Boston U. did cut into that lead with a 16-11 edge in the third quarter, to trim Navy’s lead to 46-38 going into the final 10 minutes. But, the Midshipmen held the lead the rest of the way and held the Terriers to nine fourth-quarter points.
Kyah Smith had a huge game off the bench for Navy, as she scored 17 points to lead the Midshipmen. Zanai Barnett-Gay had 11 points, with nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. Morgan Demos added 10 points with four assists and three steals. Juliana Almeida scored eight points but also had nine rebounds.
Patriot League 2025 Women’s Basketball Tournament
First Round - Saturday, March 8 | Hosted by Higher Seed
No. 10 American at No. 7 Lafayette, 2 p.m.
No. 9 Loyola (MD) at No. 8 Boston U., 4 p.m.
Quarterfinal Round - Monday, March 10 | Hosted by Higher Seed
No. 8/9 seed winner at No. 1 Lehigh, 6 p.m.
No. 7/10 seed winner at No. 2 Army West Point, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Bucknell at No. 3 Colgate, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Holy Cross at No. 4 Navy, 7 p.m.
Semifinal Round - Thursday, March 13 | Hosted by Higher Seed
Winner of No. 4/5 seed vs Winner of 1/8/9 seed, time TBA
Winner of No. 3/6 seed vs Winner of 2/7/10 seed, time TBA
Patriot League Championship Game - Sunday, March 16 | Hosted by Higher Seed
Winners of semifinal games, noon, CBSSN
Winner of championship game receives automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.