Armed Forces Sports

Navy Midshipmen Women’s Basketball Clinch Patriot League Tourney Home Game

The Navy Midshipmen women’s basketball team did what they had to do in order to make sure they host a first-round Patriot League Tournament game.

Matt Postins

Nov 28, 2020; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; A general view of the Navy Midshipmen logo on a water tower near the stadium is seen before the game between the Navy Midshipmen and the Memphis Tigers at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Nov 28, 2020; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; A general view of the Navy Midshipmen logo on a water tower near the stadium is seen before the game between the Navy Midshipmen and the Memphis Tigers at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. / Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Navy Midshipmen defeated the Boston U. Terriers, 60-47, on Wednesday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

The victory that not only allowed the Midshipmen to end their season on a high but ensured they will host their first game in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Midshipmen (19-10, 11-7 in Patriot) needed two things to clinch the No. 4 seed and a home game. First, Navy had to beat Boston U. Second, the Midshipmen needed Holy Cross to lose to Army West Point.

Well, the Black Knights helped the Midshipmen out, beating the Crusaders, 64-46.

Navy will now host Holy Cross in the quarterfinals on Monday at Alumni Hall.

Army (22-6, 14-4) had already wrapped up a first-round home game and its win over Holy Cross ensured that the Black Knights will be the No. 2 seed. If they win their quarterfinal game, they’ll also host their semifinal game.

Navy handled the Terriers with a brilliant second quarter in which the Midshipmen outscored them, 24-12. That allowed Navy to take a 35-22 lead at halftime.

Boston U. did cut into that lead with a 16-11 edge in the third quarter, to trim Navy’s lead to 46-38 going into the final 10 minutes. But, the Midshipmen held the lead the rest of the way and held the Terriers to nine fourth-quarter points.

Kyah Smith had a huge game off the bench for Navy, as she scored 17 points to lead the Midshipmen. Zanai Barnett-Gay had 11 points, with nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. Morgan Demos added 10 points with four assists and three steals. Juliana Almeida scored eight points but also had nine rebounds.

Patriot League 2025 Women’s Basketball Tournament

First Round - Saturday, March 8 | Hosted by Higher Seed

No. 10 American at No. 7 Lafayette, 2 p.m.

No. 9 Loyola (MD) at No. 8 Boston U., 4 p.m.

Quarterfinal Round - Monday, March 10 | Hosted by Higher Seed

No. 8/9 seed winner at No. 1 Lehigh, 6 p.m.

No. 7/10 seed winner at No. 2 Army West Point, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Bucknell at No. 3 Colgate, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Holy Cross at No. 4 Navy, 7 p.m.

Semifinal Round - Thursday, March 13 | Hosted by Higher Seed

Winner of No. 4/5 seed vs Winner of 1/8/9 seed, time TBA

Winner of No. 3/6 seed vs Winner of 2/7/10 seed, time TBA

Patriot League Championship Game - Sunday, March 16  | Hosted by Higher Seed

Winners of semifinal games, noon, CBSSN

Winner of championship game receives automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Matt Postins
MATT POSTINS

Home/Navy