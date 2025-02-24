Navy Midshipmen Women’s Lacrosse Drops First Contest of Season
The Navy Midshipmen women’s lacrosse team found themselves on the wrong end of a match for the first time this season, as they fell to the Harvard Crimson, 11-9, in Annapolis, Md., on Sunday.
Navy (3-1) had won its first three games of the season before Sunday’s defeat. That early streak included a win over ranked Richmond last week.
The loss also comes at a time when the Midshipmen are preparing for a huge test on Wednesday in Charlottesville, Va., when they face a Top 10 Virginia Cavaliers team that is traditionally one of the best teams in the country.
Navy entered Sunday’s contest as a Top 20 team, but that didn’t matter to Harvard, which snapped the Midshipmen’s eight-game winning streak in games that start before noon.
Even in the loss, Navy goaltender Felicia Giglio had a quality performance. She had a career-high 11 saves and picked up a ground ball. The defense in front of her forced seven of the Crimson’s 10 turnovers.
But the offense was the problem on Sunday. Navy’s performance marked the first time it was held to single digits in a game since the 2023 regular-season finale against then-No. 7 Loyola, 15-7.
Emily Messinese scored four goals for the Midshipmen on all four of her shot attempts. She managed a hat trick in the first half, and it was her fourth straight hat trick to start the season.
Emma Kennedy and Ava Yovino had two goals each for the Midshipmen, while Taylor Miles and Mikayla Willams each had one goal.
Navy was chasing Harvard for most of the game, though goals by Yovino and Kennedy gave the Midshipmen a 2-1 lead. From there, the Crimson scored three straight goals before Williams and Messinese closed out the first period with goals to tie the contest at 4-4.
Harvard pushed their lead to 8-4 in the second period before Messinese scored twice and Yovino scored once to cut the Crimson’s lead to 8-7 at halftime.
Down the stretch, Miles’ goal tied the game at 8-8 and Kennedy’s conversion of a free-position opportunity tied the game at 9-9. But Harvard scored the final two goals, both in the fourth quarter, and took the victory.
The game also saw Alyssa Daley lead Navy in draw controls with 10 and move up the program leaderboard. She became the third Navy player all-time with at least 300 career draw controls, along with Loren Generi (493) and Reagan Roelofs (390).