Navy Midshipmen Women’s Basketball Continues Roll in Patriot League Play
The Navy Midshipmen women’s basketball team ran its start to Patriot League action to three victories with a 67-56 win over Holy Cross on Wednesday at Alumni Hall.
The Midshipmen (10-4, 3-0 in Patriot) handed the Crusaders (9-5, 2-1) their first loss in league action. With Lehigh’s loss, Navy and Army West Point share the lead after three games.
Navy ran up a huge lead in the first quarter, up 25-11. From there, Holy Cross had to play catch-up and at one point in the fourth quarter the Crusaders nearly did.
Holy Cross went on a 6-0 run, with layups from Kaitlyn Flanagan and Simone Foreman, along with two free throws from Foreman, to cut Navy’s lead to 57-53 with 3:14 left.
But, after that, Navy dominated as it scored 10 of the final 13 points to seal the win. Zanai Barnett-Gay scored seven of those points. Holy Cross went 0-for-4 and 1-for-11 from the floor down the stretch.
The Midshipmen didn’t have a great shooting night, as they were just 37% from the floor. But, Navy shot 40% from the 3-point line, going 9-of-22. Navy also went 75% from the free-throw line but only went 6-for-8.
The Crusaders shot 33% from the floor but were held back by a 15% clip from the 3-point line, where Holy Cross only made three of its 20 attempts. The Crusaders were 70% from the free-throw line.
Navy was great on turnovers, as it only committed seven to Holy Cross’ 11.
Barnett-Gay only scored 13 points on 5-of-17 shooting, but she came up huge down the stretch. She also had 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal. But Kyah Smith led the way with 15 points, but she only shot 5-of-16. She made a trio of 3-pointers and had five rebounds, along with two steals.
Foreman finished with 22 points for Holy Cross. She also pulled down 13 rebounds and two steals. Meg Cahalan added 13 points with four rebounds and two blocked shots. Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly only scored two points, but she also had 13 rebounds.
Holy Cross had swept the past two season series with Navy. The Midshipmen’s victory cut into the Crusaders’ all-time series lead, which is now 51-24. Holy Cross is now only 23-14 in games played at Annapolis.
Navy was won just two of the last 11 meetings.
The Midshipmen will be at home all week for Patriot League action. On Wednesday Navy will host Holy Cross at 7 p.m. eastern, and then on Saturday the Midshipmen will host Loyola (MD) at 1 p.m.
Navy won’t get its first chance to play rival Army West Point until Jan. 26 when it travels to Christl Arena.