Navy Midshipmen Women’s Basketball Debuts in Projected Bracketology Field
The Navy Midshipmen women’s basketball team is off to a fantastic start to Patriot League action, as they are the only remaining undefeated team left in league action.
Navy is off to its best start in Patriot League play since the 2013-14 season, as those Midshipmen opened the slate with nine straight wins.
It also means that the Midshipmen (12-3, 4-0) made their first move into ESPN’s Bracketology projection for the 68-team NCAA women’s tournament field.
For the past couple of weeks, their service academy rival, Army West Point, was projected to be in the field.
Not surprisingly, the Midshipmen moved right into the Black Knights’ former seeding, as they would be a No. 15 seed if the tournament started now.
In fact, Navy ended up with the same opponent Army West Point has been projected to play the past two weeks — UConn.
The Midshipmen will be in Hamilton, N.Y., for a Wednesday showdown against Colgate that starts at 11 a.m. eastern. Navy has won six straight games, dating back to a victory over Stetson in non-conference last month.
Navy is led by Zanai Barnett-Gay, who has emerged as a prime candidate for the league’s player of the year award. She enters the Colgate game with averages of 19.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 0.4 blocks. She’s shooting 42.8% from the floor, 36.7$% from the 3-point line and 77.6% from the free-throw line.
She was just named an honorable mention for the Patriot League’s weekly awards, after she averaged 20.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.5 steals in two Midshipmen wins last week.
Barnett-Gay has been named the player of the week three times this season, tied for most in the conference.
She is the only Navy player averaging double figures, though Mary Gibbons is just under that mark, averaging 9.9 points per game. Gibbons was an honorable mention selection two weeks ago after she shot 6-of-11 from 3-point range for the week.