Navy Midshipmen Women’s Basketball Star Earns Patriot League Weekly Honor
Navy Midshipmen women’s basketball star Zanai Barnett-Gay claimed the Patriot League Player of the Week honor on Monday after leading them to a scintillating start to league action.
The Midshipmen (10-3, 2-0 in Patriot) opened up action by defeating American and Lafayette. Navy is one of four teams undefeated in league action, along with Army West Point, Holy Cross and Lehigh.
The Midshipmen are off to their first 2-0 start in conference action since the 2013-14 season.
She won the award after averaging 23.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.5 steals in last week’s games. That included shooting 51.5% from the field and 90% from the free-throw line.
Barnett-Gay scored 26 and 20 points against American and Lafayette, respectively, and now has 43 straight games with 10 points or more.
Among Patriot League players, Barnett-Gay ranks first in points per game (19.6), fifth in rebounds per game (7.5), fifth in assists per game (3.5) and second in steals per game (2.4).
Four other players were named honorable mention for the week, including Barnett-Gay’s teammate, freshman Mary Gibbons.
She averaged 13 points per game last week while shooting 53.3% (8-of-15) from the field and 54.5% (6-of-11) from 3-point range. She also had five rebounds and a steal. She leads Navy in scoring off the bench.
Navy’s rival had a player named honorable mention in senior guard Trinity Hardy.
In the Black Knights’ two wins last week, Hardy averaged 19.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.0 steals per game while shooting 60% from the field. She scored 13 points against Colgate and a career-high 25 points with nine rebounds and five steals against Boston University.
The Midshipmen will be at home all week for Patriot League action. On Wednesday Navy will host Holy Cross at 7 p.m. eastern, and then on Saturday the Midshipmen will host Loyola (MD) at 1 p.m.
Navy won’t get its first chance to play rival Army West Point until Jan. 26 when it travels to Christl Arena.