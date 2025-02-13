Navy Midshipmen Women’s Basketball Star Reaches Career Scoring Milestone
Navy Midshipmen sophomore women’s basketball player Zanai Barnett-Gay is one of the most talented players in the Patriot League, if not the country. By the time she’s done at Navy, she may end up re-writing the program’s record book.
During Wednesday’s game at Lehigh, she became the latest Navy player to reach 1,000 career points, doing it in just her 53rd career game.
It was an important milestone in an important game for the Midshipmen, as they were facing the Patriot League’s top team, as the Mountain Hawks had a two-game lead on the field going into the contest.
The Midshipmen were three games out of first place. The basket that helped her clear 1,000 points cut Lehigh’s lead to six points in the third quarter.
Entering the game, Barnett-Gay was averaging 19.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game as he vies for Patriot League player of the year honors.
She had 979 career points in her first 52 games and needed 21 to reach the milestone, making her the 23rd player in Navy women’s basketball history to reach 1,000 career points. She tied Colleen Cassidy as the fastest player to do so. Cassidy reached 1,000 career points in her junior season during the 1980-81 season.
Per Navy’s media guide, the program’s career scoring leader is Courtney Davidson, who scored 1,857 points in 2001-04.
Barnett-Gay entered this season as one of the top sophomores in the Patriot League. As a freshman, she was named the league’s rookie of the year, along with selections to the first team, all-defensive team and rookie team. She was also named the ECAC rookie of the year.
During that season she was the Patriot League rookie of the week seven times and player of the week twice, along with earning USBWA Tamika Catchings national freshman of the week selection early in the season. Her seven rookie of the week honors was a program record and she became the first Midshipmen to win the rookie and player award in the same week.
She broke the Navy freshman scoring record, finishing with 546 points, which shattered the former record of 414 points.
She was the fifth-highest scoring freshman in NCAA Division I with 18.2 points per game, scored double-digits in all 30 games and scored 20 or more points in 12 games.
Barnett-Gay also averaged 6.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals over 34.6 minutes per game her freshman year, with her steals average No. 12 among Division I players and second among freshmen nationally.