Navy Midshipmen Women’s Basketball Stays Undefeated in Patriot League
The Navy Midshipmen women’s basketball team didn’t need dramatics to defeat the Lafayette Leopards, 71-49, in Patriot League action on Sunday in Easton, Pa.
The Midshipmen (10-3, 2-0 in Patriot) were down to the wire with American in their league opener on Thursday. But, against Lafayette (4-9, 1-1) Navy grabbed a comfortable halftime lead and never let go.
Navy led, 18-13, going into the second quarter and then went off. The Midshipmen went on a 23-5 run to start the quarter and took a 37-24 lead with 1:43 left before halftime. The lead was never really in danger after that.
The Midshipmen shot 45.2% from the floor, 35.7% from the 3-point line and 62.5% from the free-throw line. Their percentages were better than the Leopards (42%/25%/57/1%), though Navy’s incredible run in the second quarter put the game away.
Navy also outrebounded Lafayette, 35-30 and forced 18 turnovers to Navy’s nine. The Midshipmen turned the Leopards’ mistakes into 24 points.
Zanai Barnett-Gay continued her impressive play this season with 20 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals. She had 15 points and five steals in Navy’s last meeting with Lafayette last March. Barnett-Gay was averaging nearly 20 points per game entering the contest.
Mary Gibbons dropped in 13 points, making four 3-pointers for Navy. Kyah Smith scored 11 points for the Midshipmen, along with four rebounds. Julianna Almeida also had 11 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.
Sauda Ntaconayigize was the only Lafayette player in double figures with 13 points.
The win bodes well for Navy when it faces Lafayette again later this season. Last year the Midshipmen won all three meetings with the Leopards, including their matchup in the Patriot League Tournament.
Lafayette won both meetings in the 2022-23 season.
Navy improved its edge all-time over Lafayette to 57-28, a rivalry that dates back to 1980. The Midshipmen are now 21-17 in Easton. The Leopards do have a 6-5 edge in the last 11 meetings.
The Midshipmen will be at home all week for Patriot League action. On Wednesday Navy will host Holy Cross at 7 p.m. eastern, and then on Saturday the Midshipmen will host Loyola (MD) at 1 p.m.
Navy won’t get its first chance to play rival Army West Point until Jan. 26 when it travels to Christl Arena.