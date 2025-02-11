Navy Midshipmen Women’s Lacrosse Claims Patriot League Honors, Ranking
The Navy Midshipmen women’s lacrosse opened the season with a dominating win over Saint Joseph’s and one of their players earned Patriot League weekly player honors on Monday.
In addition, the Midshipmen (1-0) picked up an additional national ranking as the team is now ranked in all three national polls.
Freshman Alyssa Chung was named the Patriot League rookie of the week for her debut with Navy. She finished her first game with the Midshipmen with four points, including three goals and one assist.
Chung came out sharp, as she scored all three of her goals in the first quarter as part of a 7-0 Midshipmen run to take control of the game. She also assisted on a goal by Emma Kennedy during that run. She also picked up a ground ball and forced a turnover.
Chung joins Navy after a standout career at Severna Park High School in Severna Park, Md., where she led the school to the 2023 3A girls’ lacrosse championship with 75 goals and was named the Capital Gazette 2023 girls lacrosse player of the year. She was also a two-time all-American.
While not a Patriot League award, senior Emily Messinese was named the Naval Academy Athletic Association (NAAA) athlete of the week.
She led Navy with five points, which included four goals and an assist. She also picked up three ground balls, had three draw controls and two caused turnovers. With the four goals, Messinese picked up the 25th hat trick of her career.
She was also a difference-maker when Saint Joseph’s cut the lead to 11-9, as her assist on Mikayla Williams' goal started a 5-0 run to put the game away.
Messinese is a two-time Patriot League first-team selection and is coming off a 2024 in which she was named an honorable mention by two different publications. She finished last season with a team-best 86 points on a team-high 68 goals and 18 assists with 64 draw controls, 20 ground balls, and six caused turnovers.
Thanks to the effort, the Midshipmen picked up a national ranking in the IWLCA coaches’ poll for the first time, as they moved into the poll at No. 16. Navy was not ranked in the IWLCA’s preseason poll.
Navy moved up from No. 18 in the preseason to No. 14 in the Inside Lacrosse Media poll. The Midshipmen held steady at No. 15 in the US Lacrosse Magazine poll.
Navy hits the road to face Villanova on Sunday.