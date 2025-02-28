Navy Midshipmen Women’s Lacrosse Rallies Past Virginia Cavaliers
The Navy Midshipmen women’s lacrosse team was their national ranking take a bit of a hit after falling to the Harvard Crimson last weekend. The Midshipmen dropped to No. 19.
Well, Navy helped its stock when it played the No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers on Wednesday, as the Midshipmen won, 14-12.
Navy (4-1) did it with a big rally in the second half. The Midshipmen were down four points in the third quarter and rallied to outscore Virginia, 8-2, including the final five goals of the contest.
The Midshipmen have now defeated multiple ranked teams for the seventh time in program history, all of which have happened since the 2017 season.
Emily Messinese had another big game for the Midshipmen, as he finished with six points, with a hat trick (three goals) and three assists. It was her fifth hat trick in as many games this season.
The third goal was key, as she shot in the go-ahead goal with under five minutes to play in the fourth quarter.
That represented Navy clawing all the way back in the contest, one in which it fell behind 4-1 after the first quarter, with Tori DiCarlo scoring the only goal.
The Midshipmen closed to within one goal in the second quarter, only to see the Cavaliers push the lead back to 8-4 at one point. Mikayla Williams scored a goal late for Navy that trimmed the lead back to three points at halftime.
Virginia pushed the lead back to 10-6 in the third quarter and that triggered Navy’s rally.
Taylor Miles, Emma Kennedy and Maggie DeFabio scored the next three goals for Navy, followed by the Cavaliers scoring two more goals, which turned out to be their last goals of the contest.
Messinese scored her second goal of the game to snap Virginia’s two-goal run. Kennedy and DeFabio scored goals to start the fourth quarter to tie the game at 12-12 with 10:47 left. Messinese broke the tie with a free-position shot. On the next possession, Messinese found an open Ava Yovino for the final goal of the game.
DeFabio registered three points on two goals and an assist with DiCarlo, Miles, Williams and Yovino scoring one goal each. DiCarlo, Miles and Williams were credited with assists.
Navy hosts High Point (1-2) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis on Sunday, at noon eastern. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ will be on the radio, airing on 1430 AM / 99.9 FM WNAV.