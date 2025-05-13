Navy, Notre Dame Reveal Game Time, Television for Latest Football Game
The Navy Midshipmen and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be playing football in prime time once again in 2025.
Notre Dame announced game times for all of its home games on Monday, all of which will be broadcast on NBC.
The 98th playing of the rivalry between the Fighting Irish and the Midshipmen will kick off at 7:30 p.m. eastern on Saturday, Nov. 8. It will mark the first time Notre Dame and Navy have met in a night game at Notre Dame Stadium.
Navy last beat Notre Dame in 2016 when the two teams faced each other in Jacksonville, with Navy winning, 28-27. Navy last won in South Bend in 2009 by a score of 23-21.
The Fighting Irish won last year’s game, 51-14, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Navy went 10-3 last season, concluding the campaign with a victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Armed Forces Bowl. The season was Navy’s sixth with at least 10 wins and fell one win short of their 11-wins seasons in 2015 and 2019.
Navy’s wins over its service academy rivals were some of the most decisive in recent memory.
Navy won those two games by a combined 45 points, which tied the 2019 Navy team for the biggest combined CIC margin of victory by any of the three service academies since 2007 when Navy beat Air Force and Army by a combined 46 points.
When Navy beat Army, it also marked the fifth time Navy had beaten a ranked Army team and the first time since 1957.
Navy returns standout quarterback Blake Horvath, who will be entering his senior season. He tied a school record with 13 touchdown passes and became the first Navy player to rush for at least 1,000 yards (1,246) since Malcolm Perry in 2019.
Navy Midshipmen 2025 Football Schedule
Saturday, Aug 30 vs. VMI, time TBA
Saturday, Sept. 6 vs. UAB*, time TBA
Saturday, Sept. 13 at Tulsa*, time TBA
Saturday, Sept. 27 vs. Rice*, time TBA
Saturday, Oct. 4 vs. Air Force, time TBA
Saturday, Oct. 11 at Temple*, time TBA
Saturday, Oct. 25 vs. FAU*, time TBA
Saturday, Nov 1 at North Texas*, time TBA
Saturday, Nov. 8 at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC
Saturday, Nov 15 vs. USF*, time TBA
Thursday, Nov 27 at Memphis*, time TBA
Saturday, Dec 13: vs. Army (at Baltimore, Md.), time TBA
*-American Athletic Conference games; all games on Navy Radio Network; all home games in bold and in Annapolis, Md., at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.