Navy OC Drew Cronic to leverage deep QB room with Blake Horvath, Braxton Woodson

David Lewis

Navy Midshipmen quarterback Braxton Woodson (5) rushes past Bucknell Bison linebacker Nick Hoying (23). Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Navy football is gearing up for an exciting season. Offensive coordinator Drew Cronic plans to utilize backup quarterback Braxton Woodson effectively. Cronic expresses confidence in the team's quarterback depth, which also features third-string QB Jackson Gutierrez, who is capable of successfully leading the triple-option attack.

Woodson, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior from Altamonte Springs, Florida, brings athleticism and versatility to the field. Appearing in ten games last season, Woodson rushed 49 times for 173 yards, scoring three touchdowns. From the pocket, he completed 18 of 36 attempts for 243 yards, throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.

A 2023 graduate of Lake Brantley High School, Woodson was a two-sport start in football and baseball. He earned All-Seminole Athletic Conference honors as a junior and a senior, serving as team captain his final year. Woodson, a National Honor Society member, also drew interest from Army and Air Force.

The Navy offense is set for success this season, with Blake Horvath leading the team and a strong depth of talent in the quarterback position. Under the guidance of coordinator Drew Cronic, this versatile group of quarterbacks promises to make the Navy offense one to watch.

Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath (11) breaks through for a 95-yard touchdown run. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

David Lewis
DAVID LEWIS

Dave Lewis served in the United States Army for 25 years. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and is completing his MBA in Executive Leadership. He's been married to his wife, Andrea, for 20+ years and is a proud father of Carsen and Madisen.

