Navy QB Blake Horvath earns American Conference Honorable Mention
Navy quarterback Blake Horvath was named an American Conference Honorable Mention Player of the Week following a stellar performance in a 38-24 victory over UAB on Saturday. The game, which marked the American Conference opener for both teams, showcased Horvath's dual-threat ability as he led Navy to a commanding win despite two weather-related delays in the first half.
Horvath was efficient through the air, completing six of nine passes for 168 yards, including an incredible 63-yard touchdown pass. On the ground, he rushed 18 times for 72 yards, scoring on a 1-yard and 4-yard run. His three total touchdowns were pivotal in Navy's dominant performance, particularly in the second half, where the Midshipmen shut out UAB to secure the win. Horvath's ability to balance explosive passing with gritty rushing yards highlighted his importance to Navy's offensive success.
This recognition from the American Conference underscores Horvath's growing impact as a leader for Navy in the 2025 season. His versatility and poise under pressure helped the Midshipmen overcome early challenges and set a strong tone for their conference campaign. As Navy looks to build on this win, Horvath's dynamic play will be key to their success in the competitive American Conference.
2025 Navy Football Schedule
Date, Opponent, Time (EDT)
Aug. 30: vs. VMI, 12:00 p.m.
Sep. 6: vs. UAB, 3:30 p.m.
Sep. 13: at Tulsa, 8:00 p.m.
Sep. 27: vs. Rice, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 4: vs. Air Force, 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Temple, TBD
Oct. 25: vs. FL Atlantic, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: at North Texas, TBD
Nov. 8: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 15: vs. South Florida, 12:00 p.m.
Nov. 27: at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 13: vs. Army, 3:00 p.m.