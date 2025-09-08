Armed Forces Sports

Navy QB Blake Horvath earns American Conference Honorable Mention

In a standout performance during Navy's 38-24 victory over UAB, quarterback Blake Horvath earned American Conference Honorable Mention Player of the Week honors.

David Lewis

Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath (11) runs during the first half against the UAB Blazers. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath (11) runs during the first half against the UAB Blazers. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Navy quarterback Blake Horvath was named an American Conference Honorable Mention Player of the Week following a stellar performance in a 38-24 victory over UAB on Saturday. The game, which marked the American Conference opener for both teams, showcased Horvath's dual-threat ability as he led Navy to a commanding win despite two weather-related delays in the first half.

Horvath was efficient through the air, completing six of nine passes for 168 yards, including an incredible 63-yard touchdown pass. On the ground, he rushed 18 times for 72 yards, scoring on a 1-yard and 4-yard run. His three total touchdowns were pivotal in Navy's dominant performance, particularly in the second half, where the Midshipmen shut out UAB to secure the win. Horvath's ability to balance explosive passing with gritty rushing yards highlighted his importance to Navy's offensive success.

This recognition from the American Conference underscores Horvath's growing impact as a leader for Navy in the 2025 season. His versatility and poise under pressure helped the Midshipmen overcome early challenges and set a strong tone for their conference campaign. As Navy looks to build on this win, Horvath's dynamic play will be key to their success in the competitive American Conference.

MORE: Navy sails past UAB with a dominant 38-24 victory in Annapolis

Blake
Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath (11) reaches for a first down as UAB Blazers defensive lineman Denver Warren (9) tackles during the first half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

2025 Navy Football Schedule

Date, Opponent, Time (EDT)

Aug. 30: vs. VMI, 12:00 p.m.

Sep. 6: vs. UAB, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 13: at Tulsa, 8:00 p.m.

Sep. 27: vs. Rice, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 4: vs. Air Force, 12:00 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Temple, TBD

Oct. 25: vs. FL Atlantic, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 1: at North Texas, TBD

Nov. 8: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 15: vs. South Florida, 12:00 p.m.

Nov. 27: at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 13: vs. Army, 3:00 p.m.

Follow Armed Services ON SI for more sporting news

Navy dominates VMI with powerful rushing attack, wins 52-7

Former Navy safety Rayuan Lane III secures spot on Jacksonville Jaguars 53-man roster

Andre Carter II: a journey from West Point to the NFL

ESPN ranks Navy QB Blake Horvath as 50th best in college football

The Army-Navy game: America's greatest college football rivalry

Published
David Lewis
DAVID LEWIS

Dave Lewis served in the United States Army for 25 years. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and is completing his MBA in Executive Leadership. He’s been married to his wife, Andrea, for 20+ years and is a proud father of Carsen and Madisen.

Home/Navy