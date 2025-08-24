Navy QB Blake Horvath named to Manning Award watch list
Navy quarterback Blake Horvath has earned a spot on the Manning Award watch list, which is a significant honor for college football players. The Manning Award is presented annually to the top quarterback in the nation. It is unique among quarterback awards because it takes postseason bowl performances into account when making its selections. The award also recognizes the achievements of Archie Manning and his sons, Peyton and Eli, who were all highly successful college quarterbacks.
Horvath had an outstanding season last year as Navy's quarterback. In the triple-option offense, which combines both running and passing plays, he was a crucial player. He rushed for 1,254 yards on 176 carries and scored 17 touchdowns on the ground. In addition to his rushing success, he threw for 1,353 yards and 13 touchdowns, maintaining a completion percentage of 57.6%. At 6 feet 2 inches tall and known for his toughness, Horvath is ideally suited for Navy's run-heavy style of play.
Horvath is the heart and soul of the Navy offense. As the leader of the team, he drives their success with quick decision-making and powerful runs. The triple option offense depends on the quarterback's ability to rapidly read defenses and make snap decisions. Without a player like him, the entire offensive attack would slow down. His skills allow Navy to control games and wear down their opponents.
He is not the only player on the watch list from the American Athletic Conference. Katin Houser from East Carolina and Owen McCown from UTSA also made the list. Both are talented quarterbacks, which promises exciting competition in the conference. This recognition highlights Horvath as Navy aims for a strong season ahead.
