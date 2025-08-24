Armed Forces Sports

Navy QB Blake Horvath named to Manning Award watch list

Navy quarterback Blake Horvath has been selected for the prestigious Manning Award watch list, which identifies him as one of the top quarterbacks to watch in college football for 2025. This recognition underscores his dynamic performance in Navy's triple-option offense, where his leadership and versatility stand out.

David Lewis


Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath (11) celebrates winning the MVP after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
Navy quarterback Blake Horvath has earned a spot on the Manning Award watch list, which is a significant honor for college football players. The Manning Award is presented annually to the top quarterback in the nation. It is unique among quarterback awards because it takes postseason bowl performances into account when making its selections. The award also recognizes the achievements of Archie Manning and his sons, Peyton and Eli, who were all highly successful college quarterbacks.

Horvath had an outstanding season last year as Navy's quarterback. In the triple-option offense, which combines both running and passing plays, he was a crucial player. He rushed for 1,254 yards on 176 carries and scored 17 touchdowns on the ground. In addition to his rushing success, he threw for 1,353 yards and 13 touchdowns, maintaining a completion percentage of 57.6%. At 6 feet 2 inches tall and known for his toughness, Horvath is ideally suited for Navy's run-heavy style of play.

Horvath is the heart and soul of the Navy offense. As the leader of the team, he drives their success with quick decision-making and powerful runs. The triple option offense depends on the quarterback's ability to rapidly read defenses and make snap decisions. Without a player like him, the entire offensive attack would slow down. His skills allow Navy to control games and wear down their opponents.

He is not the only player on the watch list from the American Athletic Conference. Katin Houser from East Carolina and Owen McCown from UTSA also made the list. Both are talented quarterbacks, which promises exciting competition in the conference. This recognition highlights Horvath as Navy aims for a strong season ahead.

