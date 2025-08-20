Navy quarterback Blake Horvath named to elite Johnny Unitas watch list
Navy quarterback Blake Horvath is heading into the 2025-2026 season with high expectations from fans and his coaching staff. Of all the service academies, Blake is by far the most talented and experienced signal caller, well-prepared to take on the challenges ahead. He expects to lead his Navy Midshipmen to a Commander's Cup win while also aiming for an elite bowl appearance. With his leadership skills and strong work ethic, Blake aims to inspire his teammates and elevate the team's performance throughout the season.
Horvath has also been recognized for his experience and talent on award watch lists. Recently, he was placed on the prestigious Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List. The list is littered with future NFL first-round picks, future NFL quarterbacks, and next year's Heisman Trophy hopefuls. Horvath has his hands full trying to win this award, but individual awards are not what motivates him. Leading his team to meaningful wins and honoring his academy means more to Horvath than any individual accolade. Still pretty cool to see him amongst the elite quarterbacks in the nation. motivate
2025 Navy Football Schedule
Date, Opponent, Time
(all times local)
Aug. 30: vs. VMI, 12:00 p.m.
Sep. 6: vs. UAB, 3:30 p.m.
Sep. 13: at Tulsa, 8:00 p.m.
Sep. 27: vs. Rice, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 4: vs. Air Force, 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Temple, TBD
Oct. 25: vs. FL Atlantic, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: at North Texas, TBD
Nov. 8: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 15: vs. South Florida, 12:00 p.m.
Nov. 27: at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 13: vs. Army, 3:00 p.m.
