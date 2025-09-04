Armed Forces Sports

Navy's Braxton Woodson rushes for 180 yards in week 1, second-best in college football

Navy quarterback Braxton Woodson turned heads in week one of the college football season, delivering a stunning performance against VMI. With 180 rushing yards, the backup QB secured the second-highest total in the nation, trailing only Troy's Tae Meadows.

David Lewis

Navy Midshipmen quarterback Braxton Woodson (5) scrambles out of the pocket against VMI. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
Navy Midshipmen quarterback Braxton Woodson (5) scrambles out of the pocket against VMI. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
In this story:

In a stunning performance, Navy quarterback Braxton Woodson made waves in week one of the college football season, racking up 180 rushing yards in a 52-7 blowout win over VMI. This incredible feat placed him second in rushing yards across all college football players that week, trailing only Tae Meadows, running back for the Troy Trojans.

Stepping in for starter Blake Horvath, who had thrown for 66 yards on 6-of-7 passing, Woodson showcased his talent with two impressive long touchdown runs of 74 and 68 yards.

The Navy's ground game was unstoppable, accumulating a total of 464 rushing yards as six different Midshipmen scored touchdowns. Woodson's explosive plays stood out, highlighting his speed and playmaking ability as a backup quarterback. His performance not only led to a convincing victory but also drew attention to Navy's dynamic offense in the college football world. With such a strong start, Woodson and the Midshipmen are demonstrating that they can compete with a relentless ground game, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.

MORE: Former Navy coach Lee Corso makes his final GameDay picks: a legendary farewell

Win
The Navy Midshipmen celebrate a win. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

2025 Navy Football Schedule

Date, Opponent, Time (EDT)

Aug. 30: vs. VMI, 12:00 p.m.

Sep. 6: vs. UAB, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 13: at Tulsa, 8:00 p.m.

Sep. 27: vs. Rice, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 4: vs. Air Force, 12:00 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Temple, TBD

Oct. 25: vs. FL Atlantic, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 1: at North Texas, TBD

Nov. 8: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 15: vs. South Florida, 12:00 p.m.

Nov. 27: at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 13: vs. Army, 3:00 p.m.

Follow Armed Services ON SI for more sporting news

Navy dominates VMI with powerful rushing attack, wins 52-7

Former Navy safety Rayuan Lane III secures spot on Jacksonville Jaguars 53-man roster

Andre Carter II: a journey from West Point to the NFL

ESPN ranks Navy QB Blake Horvath as 50th best in college football

The Army-Navy game: America's greatest college football rivalry

Published
David Lewis
DAVID LEWIS

Dave Lewis served in the United States Army for 25 years. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and is completing his MBA in Executive Leadership. He’s been married to his wife, Andrea, for 20+ years and is a proud father of Carsen and Madisen.

Home/Navy