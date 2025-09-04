Navy's Braxton Woodson rushes for 180 yards in week 1, second-best in college football
In a stunning performance, Navy quarterback Braxton Woodson made waves in week one of the college football season, racking up 180 rushing yards in a 52-7 blowout win over VMI. This incredible feat placed him second in rushing yards across all college football players that week, trailing only Tae Meadows, running back for the Troy Trojans.
Stepping in for starter Blake Horvath, who had thrown for 66 yards on 6-of-7 passing, Woodson showcased his talent with two impressive long touchdown runs of 74 and 68 yards.
The Navy's ground game was unstoppable, accumulating a total of 464 rushing yards as six different Midshipmen scored touchdowns. Woodson's explosive plays stood out, highlighting his speed and playmaking ability as a backup quarterback. His performance not only led to a convincing victory but also drew attention to Navy's dynamic offense in the college football world. With such a strong start, Woodson and the Midshipmen are demonstrating that they can compete with a relentless ground game, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.
2025 Navy Football Schedule
Date, Opponent, Time (EDT)
Aug. 30: vs. VMI, 12:00 p.m.
Sep. 6: vs. UAB, 3:30 p.m.
Sep. 13: at Tulsa, 8:00 p.m.
Sep. 27: vs. Rice, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 4: vs. Air Force, 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Temple, TBD
Oct. 25: vs. FL Atlantic, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: at North Texas, TBD
Nov. 8: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 15: vs. South Florida, 12:00 p.m.
Nov. 27: at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 13: vs. Army, 3:00 p.m.