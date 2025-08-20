Navy safety Seth English named on the 2025 Comeback Player of the Year Award watch list
Navy football's junior safety, Seth English, has been named to the watch list for the Comeback Player of the Year Award, a significant honor for the 6-foot-3, 199-pound athlete from Gainesville, Florida. After missing the entire 2024 season due to a knee injury, English has demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination in his return to the field. This recognition underscores his hard work in recovery and his potential to make a significant impact for the Navy Midshipmen in the upcoming season.
English's journey to this point has not been easy. The talented safety graduated from Jefferson High School in Lafayette, Indiana, in 2023, but suffered a serious knee injury that sidelined him for the entire year. Despite this setback, English remained focused on his rehabilitation, demonstrating the grit and dedication necessary to earn a spot on this prestigious list. His inclusion alongside other inspiring college football players showcases his ability to overcome challenges and come back even stronger.
Before his injury, English was a standout athlete at P.K. Yonge Developmental Research School in Gainesville, where he excelled in football, basketball, and track and field. His versatility and leadership qualities have continued to shine during his time at Navy, where he is now ready to make a significant impact. Fans and teammates are eager to see English back in action, prepared to prove that he belongs among the elite.
2025 Navy Football Schedule
Date, Opponent, Time
(all times local)
Aug. 30: vs. VMI, 12:00 p.m.
Sep. 6: vs. UAB, 3:30 p.m.
Sep. 13: at Tulsa, 8:00 p.m.
Sep. 27: vs. Rice, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 4: vs. Air Force, 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Temple, TBD
Oct. 25: vs. FL Atlantic, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: at North Texas, TBD
Nov. 8: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 15: vs. South Florida, 12:00 p.m.
Nov. 27: at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 13: vs. Army, 3:00 p.m.
