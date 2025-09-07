Armed Forces Sports

Navy sails past UAB with a dominant 38-24 victory in Annapolis

Navy Midshipmen spirit squad celebrates after a touchdown against the UAB Blazers at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In an exciting matchup in Annapolis, Navy's football team triumphed over UAB with a score of 38-24, thanks to a relentless option attack and a strong defense. The Midshipmen excelled in their ground game, accumulating 295 rushing yards and scoring four touchdowns on the ground, with an additional touchdown through the air. Navy's offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage, facilitating a commanding performance overall.

Quarterback Blake Horvath had an outstanding performance, showing remarkable efficiency. He completed 6 of 8 passes for 168 yards and threw a touchdown, while also rushing 18 times for 72 yards and scoring two rushing touchdowns. Running back Alex Tecza also excelled, carrying the ball 15 times for 111 yards and adding another touchdown, which kept the UAB defense off balance throughout the game.

UAB quarterback Jalen Kitna had an impressive game, throwing for 304 yards. He completed a 51-yard touchdown pass to Iverson Hooks and a critical 25-yard touchdown to Corri Milliner on a crucial fourth-down play. However, Navy's defense made key plays that changed the game. Cornerback Phillip Hamilton stood out by forcing a fumble that resulted in a short-field touchdown, and he later sealed the victory with an interception in the end zone.

Navy's dominant rushing attack, efficient passing game, and timely defensive plays proved too much for UAB, securing a convincing win for the Midshipmen at home.

2025 Navy Football Schedule

Date, Opponent, Time (EDT)

Aug. 30: vs. VMI, 12:00 p.m.

Sep. 6: vs. UAB, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 13: at Tulsa, 8:00 p.m.

Sep. 27: vs. Rice, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 4: vs. Air Force, 12:00 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Temple, TBD

Oct. 25: vs. FL Atlantic, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 1: at North Texas, TBD

Nov. 8: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 15: vs. South Florida, 12:00 p.m.

Nov. 27: at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 13: vs. Army, 3:00 p.m.

