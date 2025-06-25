Navy Superstar Blake Horvath Ready to Lead Midshipmen After Breakout Campaign
The Navy Midshipmen have a star quarterback on their football roster. Blake Horvath had a monstrous junior year and he’s coming in full throttle for his final season.
Horvath has been with Navy since the beginning of his collegiate career, but his junior year was his first full season of playing time. The Midshipmen signal-caller ended the year with not only 1,353 passing yards, but 1,246 yards rushing.
He’s the third quarterback in the history of the Naval Academy program to rush and pass for more than 1,200 yards in a single season.
Keenan Reynolds accomplished the same feat in 2015 with 1,203 passing yards and 1,373 rushing yards. The first Mid to ever do it was Chris McCoy in 1997 where he had identical passing yards to Reynolds and three fewer yards rushing.
With his passing and rushing yards he accumulated almost 2,600 yards of total offense (2,599) which is the second most in Navy’s history. His offensive production was unmatched. He was responsible for 15.3 points per game which finished the year ranked 17th nationally.
Horvath had two rushing touchdowns that were over 90 yards on the season. He was the only player in FBS last season to have two of the top 10 runs. In the Armed Forces Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners he broke free for a 95-yard score which was third-longest in all of FBS. The Mids ended up winning the game 21-20.
It’s clear he is a great runner, but he’s very productive when throwing the ball. Horvath finished with a 164.4 passing efficiency after the year was over which is the fourth-best average in Midshipmen history.
It’s no surprise that he is starting to find a swing of things at the collegiate level since he dominated in high school. He calls Ohio home and he was one of the best the state had to offer as he set many record for his high school in Hilliard. As senior he broke every major rushing record and finished the year with 1,722 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Horvath ended up with 30 touchdowns on the year. He ran for 17 and had 13 through the air. Navy had a strong showing last year at 10-3 and they shouldn’t be overlooked this year, especially with the return of Horvath.
