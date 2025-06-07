Navy Water Polo Star Earns Spot on Prestigious USA Junior National Roster
Kiefer Black has had an exceptional start to his college career with the Navy Midshipmen. He has played for their polo team for the last two seasons and is going into his junior year. He will now have the honor to represent his country after a stellar start as a Midshipmen.
The USA Junior National Team will start action on June 14 in the World Aquatics Men's Junior World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia. After a week of hard fought action between countries a winner will be crowned.
The U.S. will be competing in Pool A against Croatia, Hungary, and Montenegro the Naval Academy announced.
During their 2024 season the Mids went 22-10 overall and 10-4 in the Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC). Black played in all 32 games as their lead attacker and had a total of 171 points, the next closest on the team was Michael Heller with 63.
In the 32 games he played he had 185 shots, next closest was Luka Sekulic with 100 and assisted on 77 goals. The next closest to him in assists was Austin Kahn with 32.
With a stellar sophomore season he added more awards to his list of personal recognitions. He finished the year earning Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches Honorable Mention All-American, First Team All-MWAPC, and First Team MWAPC All-Tournament Team.
It is no surprise that Black had such an exceptional season after a strong start to his career as a freshman. The list of accolades he acquired in his rookie season is quite impressive.
As a freshman Black led the team in total points, goals, and assists (125/68/57). He was then named an ACWPC Honorable Mention All-American, MAWPC Rookie of the Year, MAWPC First-Team, among other personal accolades.
There had only been 12 players in school history who had amassed 100 points in a season prior to his arrival and he has now done it twice. His 171 points in 2024 is now second all-time behind Doug Munz in 1994. Third most belongs to Paul Pedrotty who had 137 in 2012 and fourth most belongs to Black during his freshman season.
The 6-foot-7 sophomore out of San Diego, Calif., has been a consistent and hard to defend attacker. Expect him to make a difference during this tournament.