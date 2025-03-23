Navy Women’s Basketball Falls to Old Dominion in WNIT Postseason Tournament
The Navy Midshipmen women’s basketball team had a short stay in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Saturday.
Navy (19-12) lost to Old Dominion, 63-42, in Norfolk, Va., as the service academies are down to just one team left in the tournament.
The Army West Point Black Knights (25-7) will face Rutgers (11-19) in the second round on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Piscataway, N.J. The winner will advance to the Super 16 round.
The Midshipmen followed in the footsteps of the Air Force Falcons, who lost to the Utah Valley Wolverines, 70-64, on Friday.
It was the Monarchs’ game from the get-go. ODU took a 14-7 lead after the first quarter and then had a 36-17 lead on the Midshipmen at the break. Navy did make a run in the third quarter, outscoring Old Dominion, 21-12, in the third quarter to cut the lead to 48-38 going into the final 10 minutes.
But the Monarchs held the Midshipmen to four points in the fourth quarter to cruise away with the victory.
Zanai Barnett-Gay had a huge game for Navy, as she finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, one assist and three steals. But she was the only Midshipmen player in double figures and two starters were held scoreless.
En’Dya Buford led the Monarchs with 18 points. Kelsey Thompson added nine points and 12 rebounds.
WNIT 2025 Postseason Tournament
All times eastern
First Round: Thursday
Army West Point 59, Bryant 58
Campbell 57, Coastal Carolina 55
Duquesne 70, Longwood 68
UMass 86, Stonehill 40
Western Illinois 89, Lipscomb 74
Abilene Christian 86, Northwestern State 59
UT Arlington 78, Incarnate Word 52
Texas Southern 54, Saint Mary’s 50
Lindenwood 76, Tulsa 60
New Mexico State 54, Pacific 49
Friday
Howard 72, Siena 62
UIC 63, UAB 48
Utah Valley 70, Air Force 64
Saturday
Old Dominion 63, Navy 42
Chattanooga 53, Alabama A&M 49
Coppin State 58, Colgate 48
Round 2
Sunday
Army West Point vs. Rutgers, 2 p.m.
Duquesne vs. Miami (OH), 1 p.m.
UIC vs. Butler, 1 p.m.
UMass vs. Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Western Illinois vs. Illinois State, 3 p.m.
Lindenwood vs. Tarleton State, 3 p.m.
Campbell vs. Southern Indiana, 7 p.m.
Monday
UT Arlington vs. North Texas, 7 p.m.
Howard vs. College of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga vs. Troy, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern vs. Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian vs. Central Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico State vs. North Dakota State, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley vs. Washington State, 9 p.m.
Tuesday
Old Dominion vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Coppin State vs. Cleveland State, TBA
Super 16 - March 26-28, 2025
Great 8 - March 29-31, 2025
Fab 4 - April 1-2, 2025
Championship - Saturday, April 5 at 3 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)