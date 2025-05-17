Navy Women’s Lacrosse Quartet Claim All-American, All-Region Awards
Navy Midshipmen women’s lacrosse star Alyssa Daley led four players selected to a postseason all-America team and three selected to a postseason all-region team recently.
Daley, along with Alyssa Chung, Emily Messinese and Mikayla Williams were featured on the USA Lacrosse all-America team while Daley, Messinese and Williams were named to the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association all-region team.
Daley won the highest award of the four, as she was named a first-team all-region pick and a second-team all-American.
About Navy Women’s Lacrosse Award Winners
It is the second consecutive season that Navy had multiple IWLCA all-region selections, as Davis and Messinese earned second-team honor last season.
Daley, a draw specialist, wrapped up her senior season with her second all-region selection and her second all-America selection.
The two-time Patriot League first-team selection finished career with a league-record 504 draw controls. She sent a Navy single-season record of 236 draw controls, breaking her own school record, with 12 double-digit draw control games and including a game against Lehigh with a school record 21 draw controls.
Daley was fourth in the NCAA in draw controls per game. She helped Navy to a No. 2 ranking in both draw controls percentage (.633) and draw controls per game (18.10).
Messinese was a second-team all-region pick and an honorable mention all-American. The attacker was a three-time all-Patriot League selection, and the senior finished her career with a team-leading 69 points (43 goals, 26 assists). She was in the Top 10 of Patriot League leaders in six categories.
With 32 hat tricks, the senior leaves the program with the seventh-most in Navy history.
Williams, a midfielder, was an all-region second team selection and an honorable mention all-America selection. She finished her sophomore season with 65 points on 51 goals and 14 assists. She was named the Patriot League Tournament’s most valuable player and was in the Top 15 in the league in four different offensive categories.
Chung, the Patriot League rookie of the year, was named an honorable mention all-American but did not receive all-region honors.
The freshman led the Midshipmen with 66 goals, and along with 15 assists she wrapped up her first season with 81 points. She had 16 multi-goal games and 14 hat tricks. She had 49 points, including 39 goals, in Patriot League games.