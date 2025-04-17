Navy Women’s Lacrosse Star Claims Yet Another Patriot League Award
The Navy Midshipmen must be happy they have freshman attacker Alyssa Chung for the next three years for their women’s lacrosse team.
Chung has been setting the pace all season for both the Patriot League and for freshmen around the country. Last week was no exception. Earlier this week she was named the Patriot League rookie of the week.
It’s an award that Chung has basically owned for the past two months. She won the award for the fifth straight week, which is a league record, and for the sixth time this season.
Chung last failed to win the award for the week of March 10. Along with her five-week winning streak, she claimed the first award of the season the week of Feb. 10.
She’s closing in on the single season record for the award, which is held by Navy’s Kelly Larkin and Loyola Maryland’s Livy Rosenzweig, who each won the award seven times during their careers.
Chung would rather be coming off a win, but the Midshipmen fell to the Army West Point Black Knights in their annual rivalry game and the Black Knights walked away with the Star they needed to claim this year’s Star Series over Navy.
Against the Black Knights, Chung finished with three points, scoring two goals and dishing out an assist. Her goals came in the fourth quarter as she and the Midshipmen were trying to mount a rally to catch Army.
Entering this week, Chung is third in the Patriot League with 4.17 goals per game. She has 42 goals and nine assists, with 51 total points for the season. She has scored five goals in three straight games this year.
Chung was a lacrosse and field hockey star at Severna Park High School in Severna Park, Md., where she led the school to the 2023 3A girls lacrosse championship with 75 goals and was named the Capital Gazette 2023 girls lacrosse player of the year. She was also named a two-time all-American.
Navy had an honorable mention for last week’s baseball action. Freshman left-handed pitcher Spencer Stephens claimed the victory in the Midshipmen’s victory over Lafayette on Sunday as he threw 3.1 innings of scoreless relief. He gave up four hits and struck out four.