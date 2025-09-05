Predicting the score for the Navy Midshipmen versus conference foe UAB

Armed Forces Sports

Navy Midshipmen wide receiver Michael Barrow (26) blocks for Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath (11). Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
Run the ball, control the clock, limit big plays; these are all cliché football sayings that lead to wins. However, these strategies will be crucial for the Navy as it faces off against conference foe UAB. I expect them to execute their game plan effectively and grind the UAB defense down with a harrowing and overwhelming rushing attack this season. The Midshipmen’s offense, known for its discipline and execution, will look to dominate the line of scrimmage and wear down their opponents.

On the defensive side of the ball, Navy will contain the UAB offense with aggressive tackling and imaginative play, methodically suffocating any momentum UAB tries to build. Their linebackers and secondary will play a crucial role in limiting the big plays that can change the game. Suppose the Navy manages to stick to its game plan and maintain its focus throughout the contest. In that case, I truly believe the result will be a decisive Navy victory, leading to a strong 2-0 start to the 2025 campaign for the Midshipmen. This victory could serve as a foundation for their season, setting the tone for the challenges ahead in the competitive landscape of college football.

Final Score: Navy 35, UAB 14

2025 Navy Football Schedule

Date, Opponent, Time

(all times local)

Aug. 30: vs. VMI, 12:00 p.m.

Sep. 6: vs. UAB, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 13: at Tulsa, 8:00 p.m.

Sep. 27: vs. Rice, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 4: vs. Air Force, 12:00 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Temple, TBD

Oct. 25: vs. FL Atlantic, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 1: at North Texas, TBD

Nov. 8: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 15: vs. South Florida, 12:00 p.m.

Nov. 27: at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 13: vs. Army, 3:00 p.m.

