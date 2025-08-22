Armed Forces Sports

Rayuan Lane III: From Navy star to Jaguars rookie following policy change

With a recent policy change, Rayuan Lane III, an exceptional safety from the Naval Academy, is now able to pursue his dream of playing professionally while deferring his military service.

David Lewis

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jack Kiser (54) snf Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayuan Lane III (25) celebrate.
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jack Kiser (54) snf Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayuan Lane III (25) celebrate. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Rayuan Lane III, a standout safety from the Naval Academy, has made history as the first Navy defensive back to be drafted into the NFL. During his time at Navy, Lane was a key player on the defensive side, starting 43 consecutive games. He accumulated a total of 244 tackles, seven interceptions, and 21 pass deflections, leading the American Athletic Conference with four interceptions in 2023. His tenacity as a special teams gunner and his First-Team All-AAC honors in 2024 highlighted his versatility and leadership, laying a solid foundation for his professional career.

In April 2025, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Lane in the sixth round (200th overall) of the NFL Draft. This achievement was made possible by a change in the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, which allows athletes from service academies to pursue professional sports immediately after graduation. These athletes can defer their mandatory military service until after their playing careers, thus balancing their duty with professional opportunities.

Lane, a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps, is thriving in Jacksonville. He is impressing coaches with his athleticism and football intelligence. Many see him as a potential key player on special teams and a backup free safety, as he competes in a deep defensive backfield alongside veterans like Eric Murray and Andrew Wingard. Lane’s journey is unique, as he blends his military pride with his aspirations for a career in the NFL, making him someone to watch this season.

Lane
Jul 24, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayuan Lane III. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Follow Armed Services ON SI for more sporting news

Former Air Force pitcher and current Pittsburgh Pirate Paul Skenes is the favorite to win the NL Cy Young award

Navy safety Seth English named on the 2025 Comeback Player of the Year Award watch list

Army's Brady Small, Paolo Gennarelli named to prestigious Lombardi Award watch list

Army running backs coach near the top of the best "30 under 30" coaches in CFB

Air Force's Luke Freer named to prestigious Ray Guy Award watch list honoring the top punter in college football

Army's Brady Small named to 2025 Rimington Trophy watch list for top college football center

Published
David Lewis
DAVID LEWIS

Home/Navy