Rayuan Lane III: From Navy star to Jaguars rookie following policy change
Rayuan Lane III, a standout safety from the Naval Academy, has made history as the first Navy defensive back to be drafted into the NFL. During his time at Navy, Lane was a key player on the defensive side, starting 43 consecutive games. He accumulated a total of 244 tackles, seven interceptions, and 21 pass deflections, leading the American Athletic Conference with four interceptions in 2023. His tenacity as a special teams gunner and his First-Team All-AAC honors in 2024 highlighted his versatility and leadership, laying a solid foundation for his professional career.
In April 2025, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Lane in the sixth round (200th overall) of the NFL Draft. This achievement was made possible by a change in the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, which allows athletes from service academies to pursue professional sports immediately after graduation. These athletes can defer their mandatory military service until after their playing careers, thus balancing their duty with professional opportunities.
Lane, a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps, is thriving in Jacksonville. He is impressing coaches with his athleticism and football intelligence. Many see him as a potential key player on special teams and a backup free safety, as he competes in a deep defensive backfield alongside veterans like Eric Murray and Andrew Wingard. Lane’s journey is unique, as he blends his military pride with his aspirations for a career in the NFL, making him someone to watch this season.
