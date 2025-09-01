Social media explodes with optimism after Navy dominates on the ground in game one
In game one of their 2025 season, the Navy Midshipmen did not overlook their opponent, despite being heavy favorites. The Navy punched the Virginia Military Institute in the mouth early. Then it kept them on the ground for the remainder of the game with an overwhelming and relentless rushing attack that amassed over 500 yards. Fans and analysts lauded Navy's dominance in the trenches, and the Midshipmen certainly look like a contender in the American Conference.
The team showcased impressive depth and talent, with multiple players contributing to the ground game. The defense also played a crucial role, limiting VMI's scoring opportunities and making key stops throughout the contest. Fans are excited about what this season holds, and many have taken to social media to share their enthusiasm and rising expectations.
