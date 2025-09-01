Armed Forces Sports

Social media explodes with optimism after Navy dominates on the ground in game one

Jerred Johnson

Navy Midshipmen wide receiver Michael Barrow (26) blocks for Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath (11)Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
Navy Midshipmen wide receiver Michael Barrow (26) blocks for Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath (11)Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
In this story:

In game one of their 2025 season, the Navy Midshipmen did not overlook their opponent, despite being heavy favorites. The Navy punched the Virginia Military Institute in the mouth early. Then it kept them on the ground for the remainder of the game with an overwhelming and relentless rushing attack that amassed over 500 yards. Fans and analysts lauded Navy's dominance in the trenches, and the Midshipmen certainly look like a contender in the American Conference.

The team showcased impressive depth and talent, with multiple players contributing to the ground game. The defense also played a crucial role, limiting VMI's scoring opportunities and making key stops throughout the contest. Fans are excited about what this season holds, and many have taken to social media to share their enthusiasm and rising expectations.

MORE: VIDEO: Army football player saves man from burning vehicle in Fort Montgomery

Follow Armed Services ON SI for more sporting news

Andre Carter II: a journey from West Point to the NFL

ESPN ranks Navy QB Blake Horvath as 50th best in college football

Navy safety Seth English named on the 2025 Comeback Player of the Year Award watch list

The Army-Navy game: America's greatest college football rivalry

Former Air Force pitcher and current Pittsburgh Pirate Paul Skenes is the favorite to win the NL Cy Young award

Rayuan Lane III: From Navy star to Jaguars rookie following policy change

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Home/Navy