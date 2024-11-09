WATCH: Navy Gets Off to Quick Lead Saturday Against South Florida Bulls
The Navy Midshipmen are looking to get back into the win column after a two-game losing streak as they take on the South Florida Bulls.
They are off to a very fast start this weekend in Tampa, Florida.
The team started the game strong with a touchdown on their opening drive. Eli Heidenreich broke a run for 60 yards to take the lead for the first time today. The junior running back from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, picked up his second touchdown of the season.
Immediately following the Midshipmen’s first drive, the Bulls were unable to get anything after driving into their opponent’s red zone. They couldn’t capitalize, however, as quarterback Bryce Archie’s pass was intercepted by Navy’s Kyle Jacob.
The Midshipmen, led by junior quarterback Blake Horvath, capped off a 13-play, 79-yard drive with a 20-yard touchdown run by Brandon Chatman to take an early 14-0 lead.
After the second score, Heindenreich leads the team in rushing with 75 yards on only four carries.
Horvath has yet to use the passing game much in the first quarter as he is only 1 for 2 for 12 yards on the day. However, that completion was a crucial third down screen play to Chatman to keep the drive alive before scoring four plays later.
A win would pick up the seventh win for the Navy, which has been their most since the 2019 season. It would also keep them in contention for an opportunity in the American Athletic Conference title game.
The game is available on ESPN2.