WATCH: Navy Leads Army After First Quarter Following Opening Drive Touchdown
The rivalry of all rivalries is finally here as a ranked Army team got set to face Navy in a matchup where the winner will take home the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy for the first time since 2017.
The 19 combined wins between the two is also the most victories they've had coming into this game in the history of this series.
Army is also coming off their first-ever conference title after they became a member of the American Athletic Conference this past offseason, and by being ranked 22nd in the College Football Playoff rankings, they are looking to cap the most successful regular season they've ever had.
Navy would love to spoil that.
And after the first quarter, the Midshipmen are certainly in a position to do so.
Following receiving the opening kickoff, Navy was able to march down the field in patented fashion to cap off a 12-play, 65-yard drive with a Blake Horvath touchdown run from the 1-yard line.
It was a great start for the Midshipmen after they entered this contest as a six-point underdog, a monster number considering just how closely these games have ended when the clock hits zeroes.
Army has employed a high-powered offensive attack throughout the year, and while many were expecting that to be quelled a bit when facing Navy on Saturday, the first possession the Black Knights had resulted in only 13 yards being gained before they had to punt the ball away.
Navy had to punt the ball back to their rivals on their second possession, but they were able to hold a 7-0 lead after the first quarter.