WATCH: Navy Takes Commanding Lead Over Army With Long Touchdown Pass
Navy has upset on their mind.
Coming into the game against their archrivals, all the attention was placed upon Army after they won their first conference title in program history against Tulane and entered ranked 22nd nationally with just one loss on their record.
The Black Knights have had a great season so far, but it doesn't mean anything if they aren't able to win this showdown.
The Midshipmen showed urgency on their first drive of the game when they took the opening kick off and marched the ball down the field to score a touchdown.
That allowed them to take a 7-0 lead into the second quarter after their defense did a tremendous job of bottling up Army during the first period.
Both teams traded touchdown scores before halftime, and with the Black Knights getting the ball coming out of the locker room, they had a great opportunity to tie up the game if they could get into the end zone.
It looked like that was going to happen, but Navy was able to hold them to a field goal.
Still, with the score 14-10, it felt like the momentum was on the side of Army.
But, Isaiah Bryant received the ensuing kick off and returned it 42 yards to set themselves up with great field position, something the Midshipmen did not squander.
Quarterback Blake Horvath, who opened up the game with a touchdown rush, threw his second TD pass of the game when he connected with Eli Heidenreich on a 52-yard strike to give Navy a commanding 21-10 lead.
In games of the past, that type of advantage would be really hard to overcome, but both of these teams have produced some prolific offenses this season that makes that lead not safe.
Army has been able to move the ball against virtually every team they have faced this year, so Navy has to continue playing good defense if they are going to come away with the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy.