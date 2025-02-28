2025 Navy Football Schedule Gets Revealed Ahead of Highly-Anticipated Season
Coming off a successful 2024 campaign, the Navy Midshipmen have high expectations placed upon them heading into the upcoming season.
Much of that has to do with who is returning from the roster that won 10 games last year and beat Oklahoma in the Armed Forces Bowl, which has some analysts putting Navy in the top 25 of their preseason projections.
It's an exciting time for the program, especially after securing the Commander-in-Chief's trophy following their upset win over Army.
And now, the Midshipmen and their fans know who they will be facing and when their games will be played during the 2025 campaign following the release of their schedule.
Navy will begin their season with back-to-back home games, facing FCS-level program VMI in the opener before immediately jumping into their first conference matchup of the year against UAB.
The Midshipmen then go on the road to face Tulsa before getting a bye week to prepare for their third AAC game in a row against Rice.
After that, they host Air Force, an academy rivalry showdown and one where the Falcons will be looking for revenge after the Midshipmen beat them 34-7 last season.
Following that game, Navy gets back into conference play against Temple, a program that hired a new coach and is a question mark coming into the year based on the turnover of the roster and staff.
They then get their second bye week before ushering in the guantlet of their schedule.
The Midshipmen welcome Florida Atlantic into town before going on the road against North Texas and the national championship runner-up Notre Dame in back-to-back weeks. Navy comes back for a matchup against South Florida, but they then head out to face Memphis in a game that will either be played on Nov. 27 or 28.
After that, the Army-Navy Game will be played on Dec. 13 in Baltimore.
It's a schedule that presents some challenges, but if Navy is going to live up to the top 25 billing they could get coming into the year, then this is something they should be able to manage so they can reach the American Athletic Conference championship game.