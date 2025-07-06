Air Force Aims To Carry End of Season Momentum Into Upcoming Campaign
College football season is rapidly approaching as kickoff is less than two months away.
The Air Force Academy Falcons finished a disheartening season at 5-7 overall. However, there is hope for a better showing this coming year.
The Falcons recently shared on social media, that their four-game wining streak to end last year was tied for fourth-best nationally.
Air Force began their 2024 campaign with a win, but from there, things went downhill drastically as their next seven games all ended in losses. Two of which were against the other two military academies -- Army and Navy.
More News: Army Black Knights Football Reveals Complete 2025 Recruiting Class
But their four games to close out the season ended up being a major turn around that nobody could have predicted. This included shutting out the Oregon State Beavers in an eye-catching win.
The Falcons are returning two of their top offensive weapons; senior fullback Dylan Carson and senior wide receiver Cade Harris.
Carson led the team in rushing last season with 600 yards, most of which came in those last four contests. Just looking at what he did during those wins, he averaged 111.8 yards per game.
Every receiving statistic last season was led by Harris, which included 368 yards and two touchdowns. He actually got into the end zone more times rushing, as he tallied up four additional scores on the ground with an additional 279 yards of offense.
More News: How Army Broke Decade-Long Drought in Star Series Against Rival Navy
6-foot-2 quarterback Josh Johnson is projected to be the starter.
He played in six games during the 2024 season with one start against the Colorado State University Rams, a matchup that the Falcons lost.
While Johnson could be stepping into a much large role this year, he will have the support of many returners and two top performers with Harris and Carson.
The Falcons open up their season at home on Aug. 30 against Bucknell.
They are hoping to keep the ball rolling from the confidence they gained at the end of last season to have a better showing this year.
For more Armed Forces news, head over to Armed Forces Sports On SI.