Air Force Assistant Coach Ken Lamendola Selected for AFCA Under-35 Honor
Air Force Falcons football assistant coach Ken Lamendola was selected to participate in the American Football Coaches Association’s 35 under-35 coaches leadership institute next year, the AFCA announced.
More than 200 coaches applied for the one-day institute, which has become a proving ground for college assistant coaches to help prepare to become a head coach one day.
Lamendola is the inside linebackers coach at Air Force.
The AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute is a program aimed at identifying and developing premier, future leaders in the football coaching profession. The one-day institute features a curriculum of interactive lectures on leadership in the coaching profession, ethics, influential responsibilities, career progression, and family balance.
Lamendola has been with the Falcons for three seasons. In his first year with Air Force he helped the defensive coaching staff mold the unit that ranked first in FBS in total defense. In 2023, he was instrumental in coaching Alec Mock and Johnathan Youngblood, who were the team’s top two leading tackles and highly-rated players by Pro Football Focus.
Before he joined Air Force he spent five seasons at Furman, where he coached the Paladins’ inside linebackers and served as recruiting coordinator for three of those seasons.
With the Paladins, he helped put together a pair of Top 20 recruiting classes at the FCS level, supported the Paladins as they won the 2018 Southern Conference title and developed several all-SoCon players.
Before Furman, he was the inside linebackers coach at the Air Force Academy Preparatory School from 2015-17.
He played five seasons for Air Force and graduated in 2011. As a player his best season was his sophomore year, where he finished with 118 tackles and was an honorable mention All-Mountain West Conference selection as an inside linebacker.
He was also part of an Air Force program that won the 2009 Armed Forces Bowl, the 2010 Independence Bowl and the 2011 Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.
All selected coaches were born on or after January 1, 1989, and are serving as a high school head coach, two-year college full-time assistant or head coach, or NAIA/NCAA (all divisions) full-time assistant or head coach.