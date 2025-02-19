Air Force Blows Double-Digit Halftime Lead Against Wyoming in 16th Straight Loss
To say the Air Force Falcons have struggled this year on the basketball court would be putting it nicely.
Coming into Tuesday's matchup against Wyoming, they were winless in conference play and were the losers of 15 straight games after succumbing to Northern Colorado of the Big Sky Conference before getting their Mountain West schedule underway.
Even though Air Force had to go on the road to face Wyoming, the Cowboys aren't one of the premier teams in the conference, giving the Falcons a great chance to end their losing streak.
Unfortunately, that did not happen.
Air Force lost 69-62 for their 16th straight defeat.
But it was the way it happened that makes this one even more painful.
Knowing they were faced with a great opportunity to get into the win column for the first time in Mountain West play, the Falcons stormed out of the gates from opening tip, going on a 6-0 run immediately and getting up double digits with 13:21 remaining in the half.
Air Force did not slow down, keeping their foot on the pedal throughout the first period until they went into the locker room up 38-28.
It was the most points they scored before halftime this season, getting that result by shooting 45% from the field and hitting five threes, holding Wyoming to just a 35% shooting clip of their own.
Things changed in the second half, though.
The Cowboys came out of the locker room ready, slashing the double-digit lead in half with a quick 6-0 run of their own.
Air Force did a good job holding them off for as long as they could, but Wyoming eventually stormed back to tie things up at 46 with 11:01 remaining in the game.
From that point on, the Cowboys took control.
While the Falcons fought back and eventually tied up the contest at 62 with 2:51 left, they didn't score another point the rest of the way and Wyoming was able to stave off the upset bid and keep their Mountain West opponent winless in conference play.
This is a tough pill to swallow for Air Force.
They shot the ball well, going 23-49 (46.9%) from the field and 7-23 (30.4%) from deep. They forced more turnovers (10) than they committed themselves (eight). They had three players score in double figures.
Yet it wasn't good enough to win.
Air Force will look to put this disappointing result behind them when they host Fresno State on Feb. 22 in a showdown that features the two worst teams in the Mountain West.
Tip off is set for 1 p.m. MT.