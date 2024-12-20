Air Force Faces Boise State in Hopes of Winning Mountain West Opener
The Air Force Falcons men’s basketball team won just nine games last season. They carry just three victories into their opener against Boise State on Saturday.
The contest will be in Boise, Idaho, and it will be Air Force’s (3-8) latest chance to snap its conference-opening losing streak, which dates back to 2019.
The Broncos (8-3) enter the contest coming off a 22-win season, which left them tied for second in the Mountain West last season.
The Falcons are hoping to bounce back from their 81-76 loss to Northern Colorado earlier this week.
Air Force hasn’t had much luck against the Broncos under coach Joe Scott. He is 1-8 against the Broncos, while his counterpart, Boise State coach Leon Rice, is 19-5 against the Falcons in his 15 seasons.
It gets worse. Air Force has an eight-game losing streak against Boise State and an 11-game losing streak against the Broncos in Boise.
Among the Falcons’ three returning starters, guard Ethan Taylor has had the most significant impact this season as he’s averaging 15.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Another returning starter, guard Jeffrey Mills, is averaging 7.7 points per game. He is also 13th in the nation in assist/turnover ratio at 3.70 (37 assists, 10 turnovers).
Without forward Beau Becker — who played in one game this season after he averaged 13.8 points and 4.4 rebounds last season — has been augmented with the emergence of Wesley Celichowski, who is averaging 10.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.
The Falcons are leaning heavily into young talent, too. Sophomore forward Caleb Walker is averaging 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He only played in one game a year ago. Another sophomore, Luke Kearney, is averaging 7.8 points as his playing time and scoring average has doubled from his freshman season.
Air Force at Boise State Preview
Date, Time: Saturday, Dec. 21, 1:30 p.m., mountain
Location: ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho.
TV: Mountain West Network
Records: Air Force 3-8; Boise State 8-3.
Series: Boise State leads, 20-6.
About Air Force: Air Force is looking for first Mountain West opening win since 2019. Ethan Taylor is fourth in the nation in minutes per game (37.05) and is 18th in three's per game (3.36).
About Boise State: Tyson Degenhart leads the Broncos with 17.5 points per game. He has improved his scoring average each season since dropping 9.9 ppg his freshman year.