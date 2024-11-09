Air Force Falcons Against Fresno State Predictions: Insider Picks and Analysis
The Air Force Falcons continue to look for a way to get out of the bottom of the Mountain West Conference after a rough start to the season. They will try again this Saturday when they host the Fresno State Bulldogs at Falcon Stadium.
Air Force (1-7, 0-7 in Mountain West) is easily having a down year. After three straight seasons of nine wins or more, the Falcons can finish 5-7 at best, missing out on a bowl game for the first time since 2018 (not including the 2020 covid year).
However, the team is only one win away from getting out of the conference basement. This program now needs to focus on small victories and building for the future.
Fresno State (5-4, 3-2) will be on the hunt for its sixth win of the season on Saturday, clinching bowl eligibility for the fourth straight season. The Bulldogs are coming off a devastating one-point loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors last week and would love to make a statement against one of the most struggling teams in the country as they punch their ticket to the offseason.
They will look to junior quarterback Mikey Keene, who has 2,198 yards passing on the season, to step up and have a big game this Saturday.
According to ESPN Analytics, Air Force has only a 23.7 percent chance of winning the contest.
Here are the staff predictions for Saturday’s Game.
Christian Rauh, Staff Writer
Air Force 7, Fresno State 28
The biggest problem with Air Force this season is the fact that they can’t find the endzone. Points are nowhere in their sights as they rank dead last in the nation with only 14 points per contest. Although Fresno State isn’t known for putting up too many either this season, they are still averaging double what the Falcons are on the year. With a somewhat healthy passing attack by the Bulldogs, they should make this one out of reach pretty quickly.
Troy Brock, Staff Writer
Air Force 24, Fresno State 42
It’s been a long season for the Air Force Falcons, and their new jerseys, no matter how… cool… they are, will not help them win this one. Fresno State 42-24.
The Falcons' and Fresno State's game will kick off at 9:45 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX.