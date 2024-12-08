Air Force Falcons Men’s Basketball Outlast Stony Brook in Legends Showcase
The Air Force Falcons outlasted the Stony Brook Sea Wolves, 69-61, in the Legends Showcase in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday afternoon.
Air Force (3-7) snapped a five-game losing streak when playing in the state of Texas, dating back to 2012. It was also a homecoming for nearly half the team, as seven Falcons are from the state, including freshman Elliott Taite, who is from Frisco and went to Heritage High School.
The win also snapped a three-game losing streak, dating back to Air Force’s loss to Sacramento State on Nov. 27.
The Falcons slipped out to a 27-23 lead at halftime and managed to keep their distance from the Sea Wolves (2-7) the rest of the contest.
Stony Brook never led the contest and the last time the game was tied was at 17-17 with 5:42 left in the first half.
The Falcons won the game on the strength of their shooting, as they fired 57% from the floor and 33% from the 3-point line, making six from distance. Stony Brook only shot 37% from the field and 14% from the 3-point line, as the Sea Wolves were 3-of-21 from the arc.
What kept Stony Brook in the game was a slight rebounding advantage (30-29), a 14-4 edge on the offensive glass and 22 Air Force turnovers. Stony Brook also owned a 38-30 edge on points in the paint.
Still, Air Force had a 12-point lead with 2:02 remaining in the game and that was too great a gap for Stony Brook to make up.
Wesley Celichowski led the Falcons with 22 points, along with four rebounds Ethan Taylor pitched in 17 points, and led Air Force with eight rebounds and six assists. Caleb Walker added 14 points and was a perfect 6-of-6 from the floor.
CJ Luster led Stony Brook with a game-high 27 points, which included seven rebounds and two assists before he fouled out. Collin O’Connor scored 13 points and Andre Snoddy added 11 points.
This was just the second meeting between Air Force and Stony Brook. They last met in 2008 in Colorado Springs, with the Sea Wolves winning that matchup, 67-64.
The Falcons take a nine-day break after this game before their final non-conference road trip to Greeley, Colo., to face Northern Colorado on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. mountain time. Air Force will be at Boise State on Dec. 21 at 1:30 p.m. mountain to open Mountain West Conference action.