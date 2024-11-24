Air Force Falcons Finish Strong, Beat Nevada Wolf Pack For Third Straight Win
The Air Force Falcons have continued their strong finish to the 2024 campaign with a third straight victory, this time against the Nevada Wolf Pack.
Early on, it looked like it was going be a very long day. The first 14 plays of the game combined for three punts and 27 yards gained.
The Falcons changed the vibe during their second drive, however. Their offense orchestrated a 14-play, 81-yard drive that took almost eight minutes off the clock and resulted in a touchdown.
By the time that the fourth quarter rolled around, the Wolf Pack were able to nickel and dime their way into a five point lead. The game was low-scoring, as advertised, sitting at 12-7.
Air Force was able to close out the game very strongly, though, with a 15-point final frame. Nevada was even able to generate a touchdown with a minute remaining, but the Falcons picked up the onside attempt and secured the win.
It was not a banner day for the passing game. Sophomore quarterback Quentin Hayes had easily his worst day since taking the reigns of the of the offense. He failed to complete a pass, at least to his own team.
Hayes' three attempts ended with two incompletions and an interception. It almost lost them the game, considering it came on the drive after the Wolf Pack took the lead. The Falcons defense stood strong, however, and forced a punt.
The Air Force ground game was as good as ever, at least. They picked up 318 yards and three scores with 4.7 yards a carry. All of those are well above average for them this season.
On defense, senior linebacker Osaro Aihie deserves some recognition for an interception that was brought back 39-yard, right after Nevada crossed midfield, to set up the final touchdown drive of the game.
There wasn't much to be excited about for the Falcons just a few weeks ago. While they still can't surge their way into a bowl game, finishing this year with a few wins will keep the momentum rolling into next season.
Air Force had finished four of the last five seasons with at least nine wins, the only one they didn't was the shortened 2020 campaign.
That made the 1-7 record heading into the Fresno State game a couple of weeks ago hurt even more than it normally would have. Now, they stand at 4-7, heading into a winnable final game against the San Diego State Aztecs.