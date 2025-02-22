Air Force Falcons Beat Robert Morris, Clinch Home Ice in Playoff Opener
The Air Force Falcons knew their final series of the Atlantic Hockey America regular season would be an important one.
Against Robert Morris on Friday night in Pittsburgh, they made a 4-2 victory over the Colonials count for more than just a victory in the AHA standings.
The Falcons (14-19-2, 11-13-1 AHA) will now host a first-round playoff game on March 1, which keeps them off the road a week after traveling two time zones for this weekend’s contests.
It was a big night for senior captain Austin Schwartz. He had his first career hat trick in the victory, sneaking in the milestone as his Falcons career nears a close.
He was responsible for the first goal of the game, as he created a turnover on the offensive end and hit a backhand into the net.
Robert Morris (10-19-4, 7-15-3 AHA) answered with a goal early in the second period to tie game on a shot by Michael Felsing off a rebound.
Midway through the period the Falcons took the lead back on the only goal Schwartz wasn’t responsible for. Brendan Gibbons tipped in a shot attempt by Ren Morque for the goal. Jake Peterson also had an assist, which was the first point of his collegiate career.
Robert Morris tied the game later in the period on a goal by Cody Monds.
Schwartz broke the tie and completed the hat trick in the third period and did so by scoring goals within 25 seconds of each other. Nolan Cunningham assisted his first goal, while he scored the second on a rebound off his own shot.
Guy Blessing saved 19 shots for the Falcons, who play the series finale with the Colonials on Saturday.
Air Force will likely be either the No. 6 or No. 7 seed in the AHA playoffs, based on the standings entering the weekend. The Falcons were tied with Canisius for sixth place with 35 points.
The first round is a one-game, winner-take-all contest. From there, the winners advance to a best-of-three series in the quarterfinals March 7-9. The higher seeds host.
The semifinals will be held from March 14-16, with higher seeds hosting, following by the championship game on March 22. Only one game, it is hosted by the higher seed. The winner of the tournament gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.