Air Force Falcons Defensive Stars To Watch Against San Diego State Aztecs
The Air Force Falcons are looking to wrap up their season with a four-game winning streak as they prepare to face the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. mountain on FS1.
The Falcons (4-7, 2-4 in Mountain West) have one big problem and that's San Diego State running back Marquez Cooper, who has rushed for more than 1,000 yards for the fourth straight season. While San Diego State is No. 99 in rushing, nearly the entire running game goes through Cooper. If the Falcons can't slow him down, they won't slow the Aztecs down.
San Diego State (3-8, 2-4) has its own one big problem and that is its rushing defense. The Falcons run the triple option and the Aztecs are ranked No. 118 in the country in run defense. So, if the Aztecs can't slow down the Falcons run game, there's a good chance the Aztecs won't win.
Here are three defensive players to watch for each team going into Saturday’s contest.
Air Force Falcons
DB Camby Goff
It's a close race to be the Falcons’ leading tackler, but right now its Goff going into the season finale. He has 57 tackles, along with three passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble. There's an awfully good chance that he and Cooper are going to meet several times on Saturday and that should make for good theater.
LB Osaro Aihie
Aihie is the Falcons’ second-leading tackler with 56. He also has two quarterback sacks and an interception, so he’s able to get to the quarterback and defend in the secondary. He’s also a good player to have around when the ball is on the ground with two fumble recoveries.
LB David Santiago
The Aztecs are going to run the football plenty on Saturday. But they have a competent passing game too, and that's where Santiago can come in handy. He's one of the top pass rushers in the team and has 3.5 sacks. He's also among the team’s leading tacklers with 34 and has defended three passes.
San Diego State Aztecs
DE Trey White
Air Force won't pass the football much on Saturday, but that doesn't mean White can't have an impact. The edge rusher is among the best pass rushers in the country and enters the game with 12.5 sacks. One would think Air Force’s run-based attack would neutralize him, but he also has 51 tackles, including 34 solo stops. So he's helpful against the run.
CB Chris Johnson
Johnson is the Aztecs’ leading tackler with 63 stops. He also leads San Diego State with an impressive 48 solo tackles. He’s a combo cornerbacks that can make plays on his own against the run, which will come in handy against Air Force.
D Dalesean Staley
Air Force is unlikely to attempt more than 10 passes in this game, so safeties like Staley will be helping out more in the run game. He is San Diego State’s third-leading tackler with 56, including 35 solo stops, which is behind Johnson's 48. He's a tackle-first safety and that’s going to be his top job against the Falcons.