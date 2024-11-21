Air Force Falcons Defensive Stars To Watch Against Nevada Wolf Pack
Two teams that struggle to create turnovers face each other as the Air Force Falcons will face the Nevada Wolf Pack at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev., on Saturday.
The Falcons and the Wolf Pack kick off at 8:30 p.m. mountain on FS1.
Air Force (3-7, 1-4) is coming off a shutout against Oregon State last week. Even still, the Falcons are having difficulty creating turnovers this season and have a minus-3 turnover margin entering their final two games.
The Wolf Pack (3-8, 0-5) have lost four straight games and are only slightly better off in the turnover margin department at minus-1. They’re also without their leading tackler, linebacker Drue Watts, for the rest of the season.
Oddly, both teams have forced just 11 turnovers this season. So one mistake forced by either defense could make a huge difference.
Here are three defensive players to watch for each team going into Saturday’s contest.
Air Force
DB Camby Goff
The fifth-year senior is putting together a quality final year with the Falcons. He leads the team with 53 tackles. He also has an interception and has forced a fumble. He only had two tackles against Oregon State, but don’t expect that to be the case on Saturday against a Wolf Pack team that seems intent on running the ball.
LB Osaro Aihie
The senior has been a versatile defender for Air Force this season. He’s the Falcons’ second-leading tackler with 49 (25 solo), along with two sacks and a pass defended. He posted his second sack of the year against Oregon State on Saturday and the Falcons could use that pressure again.
DB Jamari Bellamy
He doesn’t have an interception this season. But he’s tied with Aihie for second-most tackles on the team with 49 (32 solo) and has defended three passes. The Falcons aren’t creating many interceptions but Bellamy is one of those players that should be due. He had five tackles last week against Oregon State.
Nevada
S Kitan Crawford
Against a run-based offense like Air Force, safeties tend to be busy stopping the run. Crawford is up for it. With 61 tackles he leads Nevada’s active defenders (Watts has 65). He has 35 solo stops and returned his one interception for a touchdown. The Falcons won’t pass much, but when they do Crawford must be accounted for.
DL Henry Ikahihifo
He’s just 240 pounds but he’s healthy and he leads the Wolf Pack with 3.5 sacks. For the season he also has 36 tackles. In his last game he had just two tackles and he recorded his last sack on Oct. 18. The Wolf Pack hope he has at least one more sack in him against the Falcons.
CB Michael Coats Jr.
Like Crawford, Coats is going to be more valuable to the Wolf Pack in the run game. But, like Crawford, he’s proved a capable tackler. He has 37 tackles. The Falcons are better off not throwing his direction when they attempt a pass. He has a team-high four interceptions and has defended 10 passes.