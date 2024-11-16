Air Force Falcons Dominate Oregon State Beavers to Extend Winning Streak
The Air Force Falcons won their second straight game and thoroughly dominated the Oregon State Beavers, 28-0, on Saturday at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo.
The Falcons (3-7, 1-4 in Mountain West) snapped a seven-game losing streak with last week’s win over Fresno State, and they kept right on rolling against a short-handed Beavers (4-6) squad that was hoping to get a game closer to bowl eligibility.
Oregon State did not have its starting quarterback, Ben Gulbranson, who did not make the trip due to an undisclosed injury, per multiple reports. That put Gevani McCoy in the starting lineup.
He didn’t last long either. He left early in the game for Gabarri Johnson, who played most of the remainder of the game.
It didn’t matter, as Air Force owned the game from the outset.
By the end of the game, Air Force had a 409-175 advantage in total yards, including a 270-69 edge on the ground. The Falcons were not called for an accepted penalty, went 8-for-12 on third down conversions and had 72 plays.
Oregon State had just nine first downs, went 2-for-10 on third-down conversions and ran just 45 plays.
Air Force also possessed the ball for more than 41 minutes, making it nearly impossible for the Beavers to recover after falling behind early in the game.
Air Force quarterback Quentin Hayes gave the Falcons a 14-0 lead in the first half, thanks to a pair of rushing touchdowns. The first was a 4-yarder with 8:18 left in the first quarter. The second was a 1-yarder with 4:45 left in the second quarter.
The Falcons added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, a 1-yard run from Dylan Carson and a 2-yard run by Owen Allen.
Hayes went 5-for-5 passing for 110 yards, and with wide receiver Brandon Engel’s pass completion the Falcons were perfect in the pass game. Carson rushed for 97 yards and Hayes added 84 yards.
Johnson finished with 106 yards passing and 22 yards rushing for the Beavers, while wide receiver Trent Walker caught three passes for 36 yards.
Air Force was playing Oregon State as part of the Mountain West Conference’s deal with the remaining members of the Pac-12 Conference. As part of an agreement, both Oregon State and Washington State played several Mountain West teams this season.
The two conferences were unable to extend the deal past this season and the relationship became further complicated when the Pac-12 announced earlier this season that it invited several Mountain West teams to join the conference in 2026.
Air Force was invited to join the Pac-12, but the Falcons turned down the invitation to remain in the Mountain West.