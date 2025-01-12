Air Force Falcons Drop Fourth Straight Game in 90-84 Loss to SJSU
The Air Force Falcons Women's Basketball team have now fallen to a four-game losing streak after a hard fought 90-84 loss to the San Jose State Spartans.
This latest loss drops them to 0-4 to start Mountain West conference play, but still 10-6 overall thanks to a strong non-conference schedule.
In each of the previous four campaigns, the Falcons had won at least eight conference games. That is starting to look like it will be hard to match as things continue forward.
Stacy McIntyre was given a promotion to the Head Coach spot after being an team assistant since the 2015 season.
She should not sweat the stumble out of the game as only one Air Force coach has had a very strong debut. That was Danny Fowler back in their first year as a program, 1981.
It was guards Milhanie Perry and Madison Smith that led the way offensively for the Falcons. They both scored at least 20 points and did so with solid efficiency. The down side is that only one other player had more than just four points until the very end of the game.
That has sort of been Air Force's game plan all season long with the guard duo running things on offense.
Perry, a junior, has been the Falcons' top player this season. She was in need of a bounceback performance after scoring just six points in their two-point loss a week ago.
She did just that with 26 points on 45% from the field with two rebounds.
Smith was equally effective with 25 points on 47% % shooting with five boards of her own.
The senior has had her best season across the board. Along with being second on the team in points, she has also shined on defense where she has a conference-leading 2.9 steals per game.
Air Force had a ton of trouble stopping the Spartons guard/forward duo of Amiah Simmons and Djessira Diawara. Those two combined for 47 points on 73% from the field, that would be hard for any team in the country to match.
The Falcons will get another chance to get back into the column on Wednesday when they go on the road again to take on the UNLV Rebels.